Edinburgh restaurant adds massage therapy to Mother’s Day menu

An Edinburgh restaurant is adding a pop-up massage experience to its Mother’s Day menu to help pamper the city’s mums on Sunday March 30.

Copper Blossom on George Street has teamed up with expert mobile massage therapists, Intercity, to serve free hand massages and shoulder rubs to mums and honorary mothers between 12pm and 3pm.

Edinburgh mums can also toast their special day with a complimentary glass of fizz on arrival, before making their selection from Copper Blossom’s boozy brunch and Sunday roast menus.

Popular dishes on the boozy brunch menu include salt and chilli chicken waffle, and chicken caesar benedict.

Copper Blossom is a charming basement bar on the corner of George Street and Castle Street, in Edinburgh's New Town

A selection of new cocktails and mocktails include some twists on popular classics and fun features, including love letters, Polaroid pictures and even handcuffs.

Paul Paxton, General Manager of Copper Blossom, said: “We’re pulling out the stops this Mother’s Day to help create the ultimate food and pamper experience for those special motherly figures in our lives.

“For the first time, we’ll be serving up free hand massages and shoulder rubs alongside our popular Sunday roast and boozy brunch menus.

“It's a great opportunity to unwind and get pampered, whilst tucking into the best Sunday lunch or brunch in the New Town.”

Diners can choose from the Sunday Roast and Boozy Brunch menus on Mothers' Day

Goodie bags, including Mediterranean gin brand Gin Mare, and gift vouchers are also up for grabs.

Copper Blossom is a stunning basement bar and restaurant in the heart of Edinburgh’s New Town. It has an eye-catching, garden-inspired aesthetic where ‘beauty meets flavour’, including a giant flower-decked ‘love seat’ that offers a perfect spot for selfies. As well as its indoor garden ‘dripping in flowers’, it boasts an outdoor seating area with views towards Edinburgh Castle.

Copper Blossom’s Boozy Brunch menu and massage experience is available on Mother’s Day between 12pm-3pm on a first-come-first-served basis. The Sunday Roast menu, including a vegetarian option, is served from 12pm until it runs out. The kitchen will remain open until 8.45pm.

Copper Blossom is located at 107 George Street, Edinburgh.

Free hand massages are among the special treats on offer on Mothers' Day at Copper Blossom, in Edinburgh's new Town

People are encouraged to book ahead online to avoid disappointment at www.copperblossom.com

Copper Blossom is part of the Edinburgh-based Signature Group, a leading Scottish hospitality company made up of over 20 bars, restaurants, hotels and a brewery, including Edinburgh’s Cold Town House, McLarens on the Corner, The Rutland, The Huxley, Kyloe and Badger & Co. For more information on Signature Group and its venues, go to https://signaturepubs.co.uk/venues