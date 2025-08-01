One of Scotland’s top wakeboarding events returns to East Lothian for a day of adrenaline and spectacle.

Foxlake Adventures in East Lothian is excited to announce the return of its annual Wakeboarding Competition on Saturday 09 August 2025, 1!:00 - 17:00. This high-energy event will see some of Scotland’s best wakeboarders hit the water, with strong representation from Edinburgh. Riders of all levels - from rising local talent to experienced riders - will take part in a series of adrenaline-fuelled heats, showcasing big tricks, technical skill, and crowd-pleasing action for spectators of all ages.

“We’re thrilled to be hosting our annual Wakeboarding Competition again at Foxlake,” said James Barbour, Director of Wild Shore. “It’s always an incredible atmosphere with top talent on the water, live commentary, and a buzzing crowd of families, fans, and first-timers.”

The competition will feature multiple categories - from youth and amateur riders to experienced pros - with prizes, music, food and drink, and family-friendly activities running throughout the day. Whether you're a wakeboarding enthusiast or just looking for a unique day out by the water, the event is open to all.

Edinburgh Riders Gear Up for Wild Shore Wakeboarding Competition at Foxlake Adventures This August

“This event really showcases the sport and the local wakeboarding scene,” added Barbour. “And for those who’ve never seen it live - it’s fast, it’s technical, and it’s seriously fun to watch.”

The wakeboarding competition will feature a full day of live music, expert commentary, and an energetic MC to keep the crowd entertained and informed. Judging will be carried out by a panel of experts, including Wild Shore team members Nick Galloway and Cameron Bullen, and Tegan Brady from Waterski and Wakeboard Scotland, bringing invaluable insight and experience to the competition.

Tegan Brady, Development Officer at Waterski and Wakeboard Scotland, commented: “I’m proud to support events such as Foxlake Adventures Wakeboarding Competition, which plays a huge role in growing the sport across Scotland. It’s fantastic to see such strong local talent taking to the water alongside more experienced riders - it really captures the inclusive, grassroots spirit of wakeboarding.

“Competitions like this are vital for building community, inspiring new participants, and showcasing the incredible standard of riding we have here in Scotland.”

One of this year’s highlights is set to be “The Big Air” challenge, where competitors get one chance to launch off a specially designed jump to see who can soar the highest. In addition to the thrilling action on the water, competitors will also be entered into a large raffle with fantastic prizes up for grabs, including a £50 voucher for Ocean Vertical, an alpaca trekking experience with John Muir Alpacas, £25 voucher and bottle of wine from The Creel, a dryrobe from SkyMonster, bottle of gin from NB Gin, two free sessions at Lost Shore, tickets to Town Loch’s Boat Party, and more.

For more information, to register as a rider, visit https://foxlake.citizenticket.com/events/foxlake-adventures/wakeboarding/, and follow foxlake_adventures on Facebook and Instagram.

Event Details:

Foxlake Adventures, East Lothian

Saturday 09 August 2025

Time: 11:00 - 17:00

All ages welcome