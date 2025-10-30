Edinburgh Short Film Festival returns for 2025

By Paul Bruce
Contributor
Published 30th Oct 2025, 11:39 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2025, 11:44 GMT
Friday November 7th – Sunday November 16th, 2025: Filmhouse The 15th Edinburgh Short Film Festival once again brings some of the world’s best short films to Edinburgh and welcomes audiences back to see one of the strongest and most varied short film programmes anywhere.

Screening award winning shorts from Tokyo and Locarno, as well as nominees from Cannes, Venice and the Berlinale alongside Scottish and Edinburgh-made films and films from across the UK.

Guest programmes from International Film Festivals including Vilnius, Amsterdam, Belgium & Italy, networking events, Q and As and panel discussions.

The ESFF also welcomes Stanley Kubrick's producer, Jan Harlan for a masterclass on Kubrick's filmmaking insights.

The ESFF runs from Friday November 7th to Sunday November 16th, 2025.

https://www.filmhouse.org.uk/edinburgh-short-film-festival/

esff image 1

1. Contributed

esff image 1 Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
esff iamge 2

2. Contributed

esff iamge 2 Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
esff image 3

3. Contributed

esff image 3 Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
esff image 4

4. Contributed

esff image 4 Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Related topics:Edinburgh
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice