Edinburgh Short Film Festival returns for 2025

Screening award winning shorts from Tokyo and Locarno, as well as nominees from Cannes, Venice and the Berlinale alongside Scottish and Edinburgh-made films and films from across the UK.
Guest programmes from International Film Festivals including Vilnius, Amsterdam, Belgium & Italy, networking events, Q and As and panel discussions.
The ESFF also welcomes Stanley Kubrick's producer, Jan Harlan for a masterclass on Kubrick's filmmaking insights.
The ESFF runs from Friday November 7th to Sunday November 16th, 2025.