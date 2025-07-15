Edinburgh theatre company brings two exciting new shows to the Fringe

Arbery Theatre returns to the 2025 Fringe with two new plays that will entertain and challenge audiences. First up is A Pound of Flesh, a version of Shakespeare's classic The Merchant of Venice, which upturns the original plot and ends in tragedy. That is followed by Transfers - eight short scenes weaving backwards and forwards in time, following £500 as it passes from person to person in an endless loop.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eleven actors, from seasoned professionals to relative newcomers make up the cast of these very different plays. While A Pound of Flesh uses Shakespeare's original text and words and imagery in his style - "My soul bewitched by young Bassanio, three long days and longer nights his absence hath endured" - Transfers is very much set in modern-day Britain. In the second play men and women suddenly find themselves £500 richer. How did it come to them? What will they do with the money now they have got it?

A Pound of Flesh is written and directed by Martin Foreman, whose work first appeared at the Fringe in 2014. Leading the cast of Transfers is director Michael Robert-Brown, whose professional acting career began in 2018. Among the cast are Ollie Hiemann, last seen as Jack in Jack and the Beanstalk in Portobello Town Hall, Shakespeare veteran Danielle Farrow in her first outing as Shylock, and Dunbar-based Kirsten Maguire in a moving role in Transfers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both plays run throughout the Fringe at the central Edinburgh venue of theSpace on the Mile, with previews on 1st and 2nd August and then every night except 10th and 17th. Tickets available through the Fringe box office or on the door.