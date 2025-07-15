Edinburgh theatre company brings two exciting new shows to the Fringe
Eleven actors, from seasoned professionals to relative newcomers make up the cast of these very different plays. While A Pound of Flesh uses Shakespeare's original text and words and imagery in his style - "My soul bewitched by young Bassanio, three long days and longer nights his absence hath endured" - Transfers is very much set in modern-day Britain. In the second play men and women suddenly find themselves £500 richer. How did it come to them? What will they do with the money now they have got it?
A Pound of Flesh is written and directed by Martin Foreman, whose work first appeared at the Fringe in 2014. Leading the cast of Transfers is director Michael Robert-Brown, whose professional acting career began in 2018. Among the cast are Ollie Hiemann, last seen as Jack in Jack and the Beanstalk in Portobello Town Hall, Shakespeare veteran Danielle Farrow in her first outing as Shylock, and Dunbar-based Kirsten Maguire in a moving role in Transfers.
Both plays run throughout the Fringe at the central Edinburgh venue of theSpace on the Mile, with previews on 1st and 2nd August and then every night except 10th and 17th. Tickets available through the Fringe box office or on the door.