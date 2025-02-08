Edinburgh tour date for acclaimed comedy show Silkworm

Following a highly acclaimed Edinburgh Fringe run, comedian Sarah Roberts - as seen on the BBC New Comedy Awards - is bringing her debut hour, ‘Silkworm’, to Monkey Barrel, Edinburgh on April 12.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What happens when everything you thought you knew about yourself wasn’t true? In ‘Silkworm’, the world’s youngest, smallest, most normal comedian Sarah Roberts is finally committing to the person she's been told to hate the most: herself.

As she enters her 30s, it’s time for Sarah to put to rest all the stories that she’s spun for herself (and everyone else) about who she is. Did she really need double-jaw surgery? Was she Henry VIII in a past life? Why did it take her so long to come out as queer? Is it ok that she kissed a virtual replica of her cousin on The Sims video game? And most importantly, why is no one else as obsessed with Candy Crush as she is?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Join Sarah as she combines her shameless, high-status delivery with her unravelling sense of self. Disclaimer: pouring endless money into a virtual sugar rush doesn't exactly lead to enlightenment, and Sarah won’t be held responsible for any sudden cravings.

Sarah Roberts' acclaimed debut hour 'Silkworm' comes to Monkey Barrel on April 12th

Sarah Roberts is a comedian and writer, who is quickly becoming one of comedy’s most exciting new voices. Her high gag rate and “pretty remarkable range of dark ground” (ThreeWeeks Edinburgh) has won her great acclaim.

Among her award nods are: Komedia New Comedy Award finalist 2023, Leicester Square New Act runner-up 2022, a 99 Club bursary winner and BBC New Comedy Award regional finalist 2024 as well as Soho Theatre Labs Plus alumni 2022.

Sarah has performed regularly across the UK, including shows at Glasgow Comedy Festival, Brighton Fringe, Leicester Comedy Festival, and Manchester’s Women in Comedy Festival. She has provided tour support for Grace Campbell and has appeared on Catherine Bohart and Helen Bauer’s podcast Trusty Hogs, Mark Simmons’ Jokes with Mark podcast and Heidi Regan and Stuart Laws’ There Will Be Film.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A graduate of the National Film & Television School’s Writing & Producing Comedy course, Sarah’s graduation project, OnlyFran, was featured by Director’s Notes as one of 10 essential shorts from NFTS 2022 graduates and was shortlisted for the Funny Women Shorts Award 2022.

Sarah Roberts' acclaimed debut hour 'Silkworm' comes to Monkey Barrel in Edinburgh on April 12.

Her debut stand-up comedy hour, Silkworm, was listed as a stand-out show at Edinburgh Fringe 2024 by Rolling Stone, The Guardian, PinkNews, and The iPaper, and is now going on tour in Spring 2025, including a run at Soho Theatre. The show was directed by Daniel Emery and Molly Stacey.