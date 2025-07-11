Edinburgh Women’s Fiction Festival 2025: Two Days of Books, Authors & Conversation

The Edinburgh Women’s Fiction Festival returns for 2025 with two days of thought-provoking conversation, powerful storytelling, and a welcoming space for readers and writers alike this autumn.

Taking place on Friday 26 and Saturday 27 September at their new home - Christ Church Morningside – the festival offers a packed programme designed to champion women’s voices in fiction.

With a line-up that already includes Jenny Colgan, Flora Johnston, Emma Cowing, Rupa Mahadevan, Heather Darwent, Rosie Hewlett, Lotte Jeffs, Mairi Kidd, Lucy Vine and more, this year’s festival promises resonant panels and passionate discussions. Across eight author events and a full day of practical workshops, the programme blends trailblazing fiction with inclusive conversation – all rooted in a genuine love of books and writing.

Genres featured in this year's festival include, romance, contemporary, historical and gothic fiction; the ever-popular folklore, fairytale and mythology retellings; plus the festival's first ever thriller panel.

EWFF Commitee

Friday is Writers’ Day, featuring industry-led workshops with Amita Murray, Julia Boggio and Anya Bergman and bringing back their much-loved Agent Speed Dating session. In the evening, the doors open wider for two author panels open to everyone. Saturday shifts the focus to readers, with six panel discussions celebrating fiction that connects, reflects and sparks dialogue.

The festival’s new venue at Christ Church Morningside is just minutes from Bruntsfield Links and offers a more accessible, community-focused experience. It features upgraded sound and hearing loop technology, plus more space for the festival bookshop, run by The Edinburgh Bookshop, stalls from bookish makers, and food and drink from Mimi’s Bakehouse and Pizza Geeks.

Programme Director Olivia Kekewich said, “We’re proud of this year's strong panel selections, which bring together both well-known and up and coming authors discussing distinctive themes and compelling topics. I'm also delighted to be showcasing Scottish authors throughout the programme."

The Edinburgh Women’s Fiction Festival is about connection – between authors and readers, writers and ideas, books and the people who love them. It’s a celebratory space for genres often left on the literary sidelines and an inclusivespace where everyone is welcome.

Jenny Colgan

Tickets are on sale now. Patron Passes (£80) include access to all author panels, a goody bag of books, and an invite to the Friday night author party. Early Bird Festival Passes (£50, £46 concession) are also on sale.

From 27 June, general Festival Passes (£58), individual panel tickets (£13/£10 concession), workshop places (£30/£24 concession) and Agent Speed Dating sessions (£89) will be released.

The Edinburgh Women’s Fiction Festival is authentic in its mission, pioneering in its programming, and rooted in a community that values women’s stories in all their forms. Whether you come to listen, learn, ask questions or meet your favourite author, you’ll be part of a shared experience that celebrates the power of fiction. It was set up as a registered charity SC052494 in 2023 to celebrate writing for, by and about women. It is an inclusive event that welcomes everyone who finds joy in reading women’s fiction.

As part of their drive to widen access, this year the Festival will run a free ‘taster’ session in Craigmillar Library on 6th September, offering a sneak peek at the festival lineup, featuring events focusing on historical and contemporary fiction with authors Flora Johnston and Emma Steele, and a creative writing workshop with award-winning author Angela Jackson. Alongside this, is the festival’s She Writes online masterclass project.

For full programme details sign up for the newsletter and to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.edwomensficfest.co.uk/