Edinburgh young swimmers invited to make a splash with competition

Olympic and paralympic heroes judge design to cap ten years of swimming success

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Young swimmers in Edinburgh are being handed the unique chance to see their creativity celebrated by sporting royalty for Learn to Swim Month.

A new competition has been launched for children to design a commemorative swim cap marking a decade of the trailblazing Learn to Swim programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winning design will be announced live by Learn to Swim Ambassadors, Olympic medallist Duncan Scott and Paralympic champion Toni Shaw, during the official 10th Anniversary Celebration Event later this year.

Learn to Swim

Delivered in partnership by Scottish Water and Scottish Swimming, the Learn to Swim Framework has grown into one of Scotland’s most successful programmes – supporting more than 210,000 children and adults learn to swim and help them to become safer, more confident and competent in water.

Duncan Scott, the most decorated Scottish Olympian of all time, said: “The success of the Learn to Swim programme over the past decade has been phenomenal.

“We’ve reached hundreds of thousands of young people and are continuing to grow year after year. What I really love is just how inclusive it is, welcoming children of all ages, all backgrounds and abilities, and giving them the chance to thrive in and around the water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This competition is a brilliant way to celebrate everything that’s been achieved and gives one lucky youngster the chance to create a special memory and have their very own unique swimming cap.”

Learn to Swim

The competition will run throughout Learn to Swim Month this September, with entries welcomed via a dedicated form hosted online from those currently enrolled in the Learn to Swim programme.

A judging panel including representatives from Scottish Swimming and Scottish Water will select the winner.

The design brief asks children to show what swimming means to them – whether that’s fun, freedom, learning or adventure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paralympic medallist Toni Shaw, who has been a passionate ambassador for the initiative since 2021, added: “This is such a fun way to celebrate the past 10 years and really mark the occasion in style.

Learn to Swim

“To now see so many opportunities opening up for young people, especially those facing unique challenges, is special for me personally.

“This competition is a great way to shine a light on everything that’s been achieved – and I can’t wait to see the creative designs the children come up with.”

The young designer behind the chosen cap will receive a one-of-a-kind cap featuring their artwork, a goodie bag and the chance to see their cap design produced in limited numbers for use by learners at their own Learn to Swim provider.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Learn to Swim programme is now delivered by 38 leisure trusts and aquatic providers in 167 pools across the country. It currently sees around 84,000 children and adults take part in swim lessons every week – with ambitions to reach a further 50,000 by 2028.

Peter Farrer, Chief Operating Officer at Scottish Water, said: "The 10-year milestone of the Learn to Swim programme represents an opportunity to celebrate all the great work that’s been done so far.

“We are proud to support the Learn to Swim programme and work with Scottish Swimming and all the leisure trusts and aquatic providers across the country to create ‘Generation Swim’, a generation of confident, safer and competent swimmers, who will also get to experience the wider health and social benefits that swimming can offer.

"Everyone should be able to enjoy Scotland’s miles of rivers, lochs, reservoirs and shorelines safely and with confidence – and the programme plays a vital role in teaching essential water safety skills, helping individuals stay safer in, on and around Scotland’s vast network of pools, rivers, lochs, reservoirs and shorelines.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since its inception, the Learn to Swim Framework has championed inclusive access to lessons, helping over 2,700 children with disabilities take part – with more than 80% now swimming in mainstream lessons.

John Lunn, Chief Executive at Scottish Swimming, said: “The 10th anniversary is a chance for us to reflect on just how far Learn to Swim has come – and the Celebration Event will be a fantastic way to recognise the people and partners who’ve made it all possible.

“From improving water safety to driving inclusion and supporting physical literacy, the programme has achieved so much – and this competition adds a brilliant, creative twist to the milestone.”

The 10th Anniversary Celebration Event – where the winner will be unveiled – is due to take place on October 30th at Dynamic Earth bringing together key partners and supporters to reflect on a decade of progress in water safety, inclusion, and physical literacy.

Entries are open now via: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/VNSDM2W

For more information about the Learn to Swim Framework, visit www.learn2swim.scot