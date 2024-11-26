Edinburgh’s Castle of Light: A dazzling festival trail to celebrate 900 glorious years

Edinburgh’s skyline has been brought to life once again with the return of Castle of Light, the dazzling interactive light trail at Edinburgh Castle. This year, the event holds special significance as it celebrates the city’s 900th anniversary with a breathtaking seven-week showcase designed to captivate visitors of all ages.

Edinburgh’s skyline has been brought to life once again with the return of Castle of Light, the dazzling interactive light trail at Edinburgh Castle. This year, the event holds special significance as it celebrates the city’s 900th anniversary with a breathtaking seven-week showcase designed to captivate visitors of all ages.

The festivities began in style, with local pupils from Royal Mile Primary School joining Rex the lion, the event’s cheerful mascot, on the castle esplanade to officially ‘switch on’ this year’s display. From the very first moments, it was clear that the event, now in its fifth year, is a vibrant celebration of history, community, and innovation.

Emma Bowie, Regional Visitor and Community Manager at Edinburgh Castle, described the event as a cornerstone of the city’s winter festivities:

"Castle of Light has truly become a jewel in Edinburgh’s bustling winter schedule, and this year’s celebration is particularly special as we mark the city’s 900th anniversary. From uncovering the inspiring stories of Edinburgh’s trailblazing women to soaking in the vibrant energy in Crown Square, Castle of Light showcases the incredible depth of Scotland’s past while creating unforgettable memories for the present. It’s a spectacular way to celebrate this milestone year with family and friends this festive season.”

The immersive after-dark trail takes visitors on a journey through time, highlighting centuries of rich history with cutting-edge CRAZY NEON® lights and sound displays. This year’s theme celebrates 900 years of the capital’s heritage, with dazzling installations and interactive experiences that weave together mythical creatures, historical tales, and iconic figures.

One of the trail’s standout features is the illumination of the Lava Wall, showcasing the stories of influential women from Scotland’s past who have often been overlooked. Visitors are introduced to trailblazers such as Mary Sommerville, the pioneering scientist; Isabella Bird, the adventurous explorer and photographer; and Sophia Jex-Blake, a member of the groundbreaking Edinburgh Seven who campaigned for women’s access to medical education. Adding a personal touch to the opening night, writer Sara joined the celebration to witness her words projected onto the Castle walls, bringing these historical figures to life.

In Crown Square, guests are invited to “dance through the ages,” with music and neon sign visuals that capture the vibrancy of Edinburgh’s culture across centuries. From the 12th century to the present day, the trail ensures that every corner of the castle grounds is alive with light, sound, and history.

Edinburgh’s Castle of Light: A Dazzling Festival Trail to Celebrate 900 Glorious Years

Castle of Light is a collaborative effort, created by some of Scotland’s most talented digital and visual artists in partnership with Historic Environment Scotland. This year’s edition runs on select dates throughout the festive season, concluding on Saturday, January 4, 2025. A special access night for visitors with additional needs is scheduled for Sunday, December 8, ensuring inclusivity for all who wish to experience the magic.

Visitors can book ticketed entry slots every 15 minutes between 4:30 PM and 7:30 PM, with last admission at 7:45 PM. The event closes at 9 PM nightly.

Don’t miss this unforgettable celebration of Edinburgh’s history and culture. Whether you’re a local or a visitor, Castle of Light promises a spellbinding journey that honors the past while creating cherished memories for the future.