Edinburgh's finest bluesy infused rockers Black Cat Bone return to their hometown for a huge end of tour party

‘Black Cat Bone are a band that wears their influences proudly, but their ability to blend these inspirations into something vibrant and fresh sets them apart. With an enigmatic frontman, a blues-driven backbone, they are a devastatingly effective live act.’ - Tea Rex Reviews

Black Cat Bone have been peddling their raw, raucous, blues-infused rock ‘n’ roll for over 10 years across the UK and beyond. Fresh off the release of their electrifying album Tales of the Amplified which was mixed and mastered by legendary Oasis producer Owen Morris and released by Assai Records—BCB have been touring Scotland over the past month and are now geared up for a huge end of tour party happening at The Mash House on Saturday 24 May. Tickets available from Tickets Scotland.

When you see Black Cat Bone live, you’ll feel the primal force of their music: thunderous guitar riffs, pounding drums, prowling, fuzzy basslines, and a haunting voice that carries the ecstasy and agony of a lifetime.

Having toured with the iconic Alabama 3 and appeared on national TV and radio, including being featured on Vic Galloways BBC Radio Scotland show, Black Cat Bone are fast becoming a beacon for those who crave raw, real unfiltered rock ‘n’ roll. They’re not just a band; they’re a brotherhood, a force of nature, and this summer, they’ll bring a night of music untamed, soaked in soul, sweat, and unapologetic swagger.