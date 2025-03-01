Edinburgh's Scarred Lip release debut album

Edinburgh-based band Scarred Lip are set to unveil their debut album, The Threshold, with an unforgettable launch show at the iconic Bongo Club on Saturday May 17.

Produced by the acclaimed Edwin McLachlan — renowned for his work with Kapil Seshasayee, Half Formed Things, neverfine and Day Sleeper — the album marks the arrival of an exciting new force in Scotland’s music scene.

Written over the course of 2024 and recorded in Edinburgh during December 2024 and January 2025, The Threshold is a deeply emotional and atmospheric record. Drawing on themes of generational trauma, grief, and love, the album captures Scarred Lip’s distinctive ability to weave raw, personal storytelling into a powerful and genre-blurring soundscape.

Adding to the album’s creative depth, the stunning cover art was created by Daniel Seex, a talented Austria-based artist whose work perfectly captures the haunting and emotional themes of The Threshold. Band photography, meanwhile, was handled by Ryan Firth, whose intimate and striking visuals have become an integral part of Scarred Lip’s identity.

Lead singer and guitarist Matthew Bakewell reflects, “This album is about the stories we carry—those passed down through families and those we create ourselves. It’s a catharsis, a way of processing loss and finding meaning in love and connection. We’re so excited to finally share these songs live.”

Bassist Dónal MacCarthy adds, “The Threshold" is about transformation and the resilience it takes to break free from cycles of pain. Writing it was a profoundly personal journey, and we hope it resonates with everyone who listens.”

The album was made possible with funding from Creative Scotland, which provided critical support for the recording process. Pianist and vocalist Ciara Webb shares, “Creative Scotland’s funding allowed me to take our vision for The Threshold to a level we could only have dreamed of. It gave me access to invaluable resources, time, and talent, including the opportunity to work with Edwin McLachlan and Ed Woods. Funds like this are vital for upcoming artists in Scotland—it’s not just about making records; it’s about giving voices a chance to be heard and stories a platform to resonate.”

The launch event will feature support from the Edinburgh-based band Puppy Teeth, whose raw, melodic sound and emotionally charged performances have made them one of the most exciting acts in the city’s alternative music scene. This carefully curated lineup promises to deliver an unforgettable evening of live music.

Scarred Lip will be performing on 17 May 2025

Fans will have the opportunity to pre-order the album, and purchase exclusive merchandise at the event.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday May 17

Venue: The Bongo Club, Edinburgh

Doors Open: 7pm

Tickets are expected to sell quickly. For tickets and updates, follow Scarred Lip on social media @ScarredLipBand or visit their official website www.scarredlipband.com.