Edinburgh's Summerhall Refreshed by Nordic Drinks Brand

Throughout August, Nordic vibes meet Edinburgh creativity as Lonkero - Finland’s legendary fresh, fruity long drink takes over the courtyard at Summerhall during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

In a bold celebration of art, culture and community, Lonkero is transforming the iconic venue into a visual and social hub, featuring courtyard-wide designs created in collaboration with local artist Ross Blair of TrenchOne Industries, an Edinburgh-based Art and Technology Studio.

Lonkero is also putting its values into action by kicking off Summerhall’s fundraiser with a £1,000 donation. In addition, for every pint of Lonkero served throughout the Fringe, the brand will donate 25p to Summerhall - directly supporting the venue’s vibrant programme of independent arts and performance.

In keeping with its Nordic roots, Lonkero is partnering with Red Nose Company, Finland’s leading clown theatre double-act, who are returning to Edinburgh Fringe for the third run of their 5-star show ‘Don Quixote’ at Assembly Studio Two.A further Fringe collaboration to celebrate the shared spirit of Nordic creativity, connection, and cultural exchange.

Ross Blair, TrenchOne

A Nordic Courtyard Takeover

Working with local artist Ross Blair of TrenchOne Industries, Lonkero has transformed Summerhall’s courtyard into an immersive Finnish experience – blending art, flavour, and Fringe spirit. Festival-goers can also enjoy pint-sized serves of Lonkero’s crisp and zingy long drink.

The serve is already a cult favourite in Finland and is now being poured on draught at Summerhall – the brand proudly states they are “refreshingly not beer” offering a light and zesty alternative to beer or cider, served ice-topped with a slice of grapefruit.

Every Pint Supports Summerhall

Lonkero in Summerhall Courtyard

In a show of support for the venue’s future, 25p from every pint of Lonkero sold at Summerhall will go directly back to the venue – helping sustain its year-round programme of theatre, music, art and innovation.

Joe Harris, Co-founder & Director of Lonkero, said: “Summerhall is everything we love about Edinburgh – creative, bold and proudly independent. Lonkero is all about community and eccentricity - it belongs here. From supporting artists and performers to transforming one of the city’s most loved venues, this is more than a brand activation - it’s a love letter to community and creativity.

Ross Blair, Founder & Creative Director of TrenchOne Industries added his thoughts on the collaboration: “We wanted to create something that captures the energy of Fringe while nodding to Lonkero’s Nordic roots. It’s a mash-up of urban texture, playful geometry and social space - something that invites people in, sparks curiosity, and gives them a place to connect at the creative institution that is Summerhall.”

Joe Harris of Lonkero, continued: “Whether you're stopping by for a crisp pint or soaking in the courtyard’s evolving artwork, Lonkero invites locals and festival-goers alike to raise a glass to art, culture, and good company - Nordic style. We can’t wait to see all the smiling faces with a pint in hand at Summerhall this Fringe - hopefully enjoying some sunshine too!”

Lonkero in Summerhall Courtyard

Sam Gough, CEO Summerhall Arts says: “Here at Summerhall Arts we champion innovation and creativity across all artforms and with this partnership this ethos continues. This comes at a pivotal point for us as we continue to support and develop the Arts in Edinburgh. So we will be encouraging all of our wonderful customers and artists across the Fringe and beyond to help us by enjoying Lonkero, responsibly of course.”