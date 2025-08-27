Edinburgh’s ultimate Halloween festival returns – with the UK’s first-ever laser show over a pumpkin patch

During Halloween Days (11–12, 18–19 & 25–26 October), families can immerse themselves in a world of seasonal fun. Children and grown-ups can enjoy exploring and picking from the Pumpkin Patch, striking a pose at fearsome photo opportunities, and – for the first time during daytime events - venturing through both the Witches Labyrinth Maze and the Funhouse of Fear Maze. Little monsters can also meet some spooky characters, take to the dancefloor at the Devilish Disco with special guest stars, and make the most of full Adventure Park access for a jam-packed day of play.

As night falls, Halloween Fireworks Nights (17–18, 24–25 & 31 October) transform Conifox into a spectacular playground of light and thrills. Guests will witness the UK’s first-ever Laser Show over a Pumpkin Patch, a brand-new attraction for 2025 designed to light up the skies in dazzling fashion. Each evening will include a show-stopping fireworks display, while flame performers bring the heat with jaw-dropping shows at 5.30pm, 6.30pm and 7.30pm. Visitors can also dare to enter the Witches Labyrinth and Funhouse of Fear Maze, venture into the all-new Howling Forest Maze, and enjoy music, dancing and plenty of pumpkin patch photo opportunities.

Beyond the mazes and shows, festivalgoers can enjoy a range of funfair rides from Taylor’s of Edinburgh, toast marshmallows, transform with frightful face painting, and tuck into monstrous munchies from a hand-picked line-up of street food vendors throughout October.

James Gammell, Director at Conifox Adventure Park, said:

“Halloween at Conifox has become a tradition for thousands of families across Edinburgh and beyond. This year, we’re raising the bar with our brand-new laser show over a pumpkin patch - a UK first - alongside the return of our fireworks nights, new mazes and pumpkin patch fun. Whether you’re here for family-friendly days or spectacular spooky nights, this will be a Halloween to remember.”

Festival Details:

📍 Conifox Adventure Park, Kirkliston, Edinburgh

📅 11th-31st October 2025

🎟️ Tickets on sale now at www.conifox.co.uk