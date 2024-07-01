Edinburgh's Whisky Festival returns to Murrayfield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Edinburgh's Whisky Festival returns for a second year to the Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadiumnote-0.

Running over two 3.5 hour sessions on Saturday, October 5, EWF is proud to be incorporating all three strands of their philosophy into the event: Whisky, Heritage and Wellness.

Our Whisky strand celebrates Scotland's national drink through the attendance of dozens of distilleries and independent bottlers, whilst also showcasing other whisky related products from across Scotland and beyond.

Our Heritage strand focuses on bringing the history of whisky production in Scotland to life through an exhibition, as well as a live interactive coopering demonstration in partnership with Diageo's Cambus Cooperage.

Edinburgh's Whisky Festival is back with a dram

Our Wellness strand will be supporting the inspirational My Name'5 Doddie Foundation to raise awareness of Motor Neurone Disease and to raise funds for the charity.

There will be more than 50 exhibitors in attendance, and director Serena Lindsay said: "Slanj Events are thrilled to welcome ticket holders to Scottish Gas Murrayfield for Edinburgh's Whisky Festival for a second year on Saturday 5th October.

"Our unique approach to festival delivery in terms of Whisky, Heritage and Wellness really struck a chord with people iat last year's event and, with more exhibitors, tickets and masterclasses - this year promises to be bigger and better!

"We have a passion not only for whisky as a drink, but for the journey and stories of where it has originated. We deliver events that allow people to immerse themselves in all aspects of the whisky industry and community.

"A key aspect of our festivals (through our Wellbeing strand) is our desire to support a charitable cause, and there are none more critical currently than the My Name'5 Doddie Foundation. MNDF are now our official charity partner for both Edinburgh & Clackmannanshire with the aim to provide a platform to both raise awareness and funds for the charity".

Former Scotland international Kenny Logan, My Name's Doddie Foundation ambassador, said: "My Name's Doddie Foundation are delighted to partnering with Edinburgh's Whisky Festival in October and over the coming years to provide a platform to both raise awareness and funds for the incurable disease.

"The event is a great fit for the foundation and I know Doddie himself would have loved to have socialised at an event like this, particularly at Murrayfield.

Tickets for the event on October 5 are available now https://bevvy.com/festival/ewf

Edinburgh's Whisky Festival – What to expect:

When you arrive at the venue, you will be presented with your complimentary branded Glencairn whisky glass and glass holder lanyard. You are now ready to begin your unique EWF journey!