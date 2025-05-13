EH7 - Citadel Arts Group's 30th anniversary play

What do the blind saint Triduana, determined balloonist James Tytler, hot-headed duellist Captain Macrae, eccentric book collector ‘Measure’ Miller, the Logan Lord implicated in a plot to kill Kind James VI have in common with workers at the Munrospun knitwear factory and Edinburgh Crystal? The answer is - they all feature in Citadel Arts Group’s play EH7.

EH7, grew out of a People’s Postcode Lottery funded project which encouraged the arts group to explore the area. Artistic Director Liz Hare writes, ‘We met some great people and discovered some surprising stories connected to significant local structures: the Craigentinny Marbles, Lochend Castle, Craigentinny House, Marionville House and most importantly, St Triduana’s Well.’ These stories are woven together in a play scripted by six members of the Citadel Arts Group Playwrights Workshop: San Cassimally, William Haddow, John Lamb, Rhona McAdam, Alan Mountford and Hilary Spiers.

The arts group tried out the emerging script in February. The enthusiastic local audience were members of the lunch club at the Ripple, the Restalrig Lochend Community Hub. Ripple director Todd Bioletti writes: ‘It has been really great to be partnered with Citadel Arts Group to take part in the EH7 play project. It has been a great way to bring to life the stories and experiences of the local area.’

EH7 features Citadel regulars, Ashley Barlow, Jim Bryce, Gregor Davidson, Leo McNeill, Mairi Jayne Weir, Deborah Whyte, and local boy, Magnus Byrne.

Grandad Angus (James Bryce) and young Rory (Magnus Byrne) research EH7 heritage

Magnus attended Abbeyhill Primary School where Citadel Arts Group are artists-in-residence. He writes, ‘As an actor, and current student at Edinburgh College's Performing Arts Studio Scotland, working on the EH7 play has enabled me to work alongside seasoned professionals in the Scottish theatre industry. I've lived in the EH7 postcode my entire life but am still learning many interesting elements of my own local history.’

The play is directed by another EH7 resident, Mark Kydd; sound by Roddy Simpson, costumes by Susan Chaney, Stage Manager Maggie Brown and props by Stewart Emm.

Performance at the Ripple, 198 Restalrig Road South EH7 6DZ on 13 June at 1.30. FREE but limited places. Further performances at Craigentinny Community Centre, 9 Loaning Road EH7 6JE on 14 June at 1pm and 16 June at 7pm. Book or buy tickets £10/£8 from [email protected]/07954 296568

There is a guided tour of St Triduana’s well beside St Margaret’s, Restalrig ‘old parish’ church, on Sat 14 June at 10.30am. To book a free place, contact [email protected]