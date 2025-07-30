Eight Fringe shows to book soon!

It's preview week of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and there are, as ever, a bewildering number of comedy shows on offer. We hope we can make the task of choosing between them that little bit easier by picking out some of the best acts up this year!

Musical comedians:

It's not just Oasis who will be making noise in the capital the year, there are loads of excellent musical comedians with some catchy anthems of their own!

Holly Spillar

A finalist of this year's Musical Comedy Awards, Holly Spillar has been described as ‘Tim Minchin bumping into Kate Bush’ and ‘the love child of Kate Bush and Bo Burnham.’ Her debut show, HOLE, was one of the official Best Reviewed Comedy Shows of the 2023 Fringe. Her follow-up, Tall Child, sees her armed with nothing but a little red loop pedal and her ever growing rage at the inequalities in the world and looking for the catharsis only art (made by low income people, working crap jobs on minimum wage) can provide.

'Holly Spillar: Tall Child' is at Underbelly Bristo Square (Dexter) 30 July – 25 August (not 13) @ 5.45pm

Tickets via: https://www.edfringe.com/tickets/whats-on/holly-spillar-tall-child

Amelia Hamilton

Amelia Hamilton is the only female stand-up rapper in the UK (that we know of)! Set to an original soundtrack of live beats, her debut show 'Forget Me Not' is "an anthem for anyone who wants to be everything; a lover and a fighter, a girl boss and also wear ASOS, a rapper and a woman in STEM, to be famous but also to be forgotten.”. A featured artist on BBC iPlayer and BBC Radio, Amelia was a finalist in the Musical Comedy Awards 2023, a Komedia Comedy Awards runner-up in 2024, and a BBC New Comedy Awards Nominee 2024.

'Amelia Hamilton: Forget Me Not' is at Pleasance Courtyard, Attic @ 9.45pm between 30th July – 24th August (not 11th)

Tickets via: https://www.edfringe.com/tickets/whats-on/amelia-hamilton-forget-me-not

Tamar Broadbent

Tamar Broadbent is an award-winning musical comedian and the only British woman to have ever been a main stage cast member at renowned US improv theatre Boom Chicago (whose alumni include Seth Meyers, Jordan Peele and Jason Sudeikis). Her new show Plus One is about pregnancy and new motherhood, featuring songs like ‘Alcohol, I’ll Never Take You For Granted Again’ and ‘I Tried Hard to Breastfeed, But It Sucked!

'Tamar Broadbent: Plus One' is at Counting House – Ballroom between August 7th -24th @ 1pm

Tickets: https://www.edfringe.com/tickets/whats-on/tamar-broadbent-plus-one

Newcomers:

As well as Amelia Hamilton (above), we have picked out two other acts making their Fringe debut this year.

Aaron Wood

Tour support for Luke Kidgell, Fin Taylor, Connor Burns, and with over 100 million views online, high energy newcomer Aaron Wood debuts with More to Life, hilariously describing exactly what it’s like growing up in a Northern, working class household. Diagnosed with Autism and ADHD at a young age, Aaron always found school tricky and moved around many times, attending NINETEEN different schools!

'Aaron Wood: More To Life' is at Hoots Apex @ 4.50pm between 1-25th August

Tickets: https://www.edfringe.com/tickets/whats-on/aaron-wood-more-to-life

Candace Bryan

Shortlisted for Funny Women Best Comedian, a 2Northdown New Act Semi-Finalist and one of Chortle's Hotshot finalists, the sassy Candace Bryan's debuts with 'MILF – Mom I’d Like To Find', a show about growing up with a single dad in Memphis, Tennessee, her mommy issues and her international dating hijinks, and how these things may or may not be related.

'Candace Bryan: MILF – Mom I'd Like To Find' is at Just The Sub-Atomic Room at Just the Tonic Nucleus between 31 July – 24th August at 3.10pm

Tickets: https://www.edfringe.com/tickets/whats-on/candace-bryan-milf-mom-i-d-like-to-find

Coming back for more!

Once bitten by the Fringe bug, you're hooked! Among the acts making a return after their acclaimed debut shows are:

Alfie Packham

Max Turner Prize winner, BBC New Comedy Award nominee, journalist and stand-up, Alfie Packham's new hour, My Compliments to the Chef, is about belonging, artists, nerds, retail workers, fruit farmers, friends, family and enemies. It’s not about chefs.

'Alfie Packham: My Apologies to the Chef' runs at Underbelly Bristo Square between 30th July and 24th August at 7.15pm

Tickets: https://www.edfringe.com/tickets/whats-on/alfie-packham-my-apologies-to-the-chef

Alex Kitson

After his smash hit debut, Alex returns to the Fringe with This is Water, a show about perception, life’s unspoken truths and connecting in a disconnected world. Alex Kitson’s many accolades include ISH Edinburgh Comedy Awards Best Newcomer nominee for his 2024 Edinburgh Fringe show, Top 3 Dave’s Joke of the Fringe 2024 and Best of Brighton Fringe nominee.

'Alex Kitson: This is Water' runs at Hoots @ Potterow between 1-25th August at 9pm

Tickets: https://www.edfringe.com/tickets/whats-on/alex-kitson-this-is-water

Liz Guterbock

American-born Brit comedian Liz Guterbock has been a Funny Women finalist and was placed in The Guardian’s 10 Best Jokes of Edinburgh Fringe and a Dave’s Joke of the Fringe runner-up. In her sophomore show, NICE, Liz tries to keep her cool despite the world increasingly being run by bullies. Mentioning no names!

'Liz Guterbock: NICE' is at Southsider (PBH Free Fringe) 2-24th August at 7pm

Tickets: https://www.edfringe.com/tickets/whats-on/liz-guterbock-nice

We hope this selection of exciting comedy acts will help you plan a happy Fringe adventure this year!