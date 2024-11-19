Elegant Snowdrop and Thistle Townhouses Launched at Popular Edinburgh Housing Development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cruden Homes has announced the launch of a new phase of townhouses at its popular West Craigs Green development, unveiling two distinct new house styles—the Snowdrop and the Thistle. These townhouses blend contemporary design with traditional charm and are tailored to meet the diverse needs of modern homeowners, including first-time buyers, families, and downsizers.

The new townhouse phase at West Craigs Green introduces flexible living across three floors. The Snowdrop townhouse, with its contemporary design, offers 1,248 square feet of living space. It features four generously sized double bedrooms, ideal for growing families or those seeking adaptable living arrangements. The sleek, modern look of the Snowdrop makes it an attractive option for buyers looking for both style and practicality. Prices start from £425,000.

The Thistle townhouse exudes traditional appeal with a pitched roof and offers 1,301 square feet of space. The versatile ground floor layout is perfect for open-plan living, while the mid-level houses three bedrooms. The standout feature is the impressive principal bedroom on the top floor, offering residents a private retreat with a sense of tranquillity, blending style with comfort. Prices for the Thistle townhouse start from £440,000.

Hazel Davies, Sales and Marketing Director at Cruden Homes, remarked: “Our West Craigs Green development offers versatile, high-quality homes suited to the needs of modern homeowners. From our elegant apartments ideal for downsizers and first-time buyers, to newly launched townhouses designed with modern family living in mind— these are all within easy reach of Edinburgh yet also have great access to lots of green open space.

"The demand here has been exceptional across all house types, and we encourage prospective buyers to book a visit to our sales and marketing suite soon to explore the fantastic options available."

Located just five miles from Edinburgh’s city centre, West Craigs Green offers excellent transport links, proximity to shopping amenities, and abundant green space, including Lennie and Meadowfield Parks. Future area plans include a new primary school, café, and health centre, enhancing its appeal as a family-friendly community.

To learn more about the townhouse styles or to arrange a viewing, visit Cruden Homes or call 0131 600 0095. The sales and marketing suite is open Thursday to Monday, 10:30 am - 5:30 pm.