Elvis is back in the building! Rob Kemp’s award-winning show: 'The Elvis Dead' returns to Edinburgh Fringe for one night only

Elvis is Back in the Building! Cult comedy phenomenon The Elvis Dead returns to Edinburgh Fringe for one very special performance. Rob Kemp’s award-winning show mashes up the iconic songs of Elvis Presley with scenes from horror movie classic Evil Dead II - a riotous retelling that’s part rock concert, part horror homage, and all-round comedy entertainment.

Armed with quiff, chainsaw, and a voice fit for the King, Rob Kemp embodies Elvis Presley and main character Ash Williams, to guide the audience through demonic possession, blood-soaked mayhem, and some of rock ‘n’ roll’s most famous tunes, all re-imagined with a horror twist.

Comedy and cult horror collide as Rob Kemp brings back his award-winning smash hit The Elvis Dead for a single performance at this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

First unleashed at the 2017 Fringe, The Elvis Dead became one of the most talked-about shows of the festival, winning multiple awards and earning Kemp a nomination for the prestigious Edinburgh Comedy Awards Best Newcomer prize.

The show concept is surreal, and irresistible: a live retelling of Sam Raimi’s Evil Dead II through the songs of Elvis Presley. From chainsaws to quiffs, from “Suspicious Minds” to possessed minds, Kemp transforms cult cinema into a joyous, blood-splattered rock ‘n’ roll party.

Critics called it “a heady mix” (Fest) and “so filled with love and joy that only a deadite would fail to be entertained” (The Skinny). Bruce Dessau hailed it five stars, declaring: “He is Elvis. He is Bruce Campbell. He is Ash Williams.”

Expect singalongs, surprises, and cult thrills from a show that became a runaway Fringe hit in 2017, scooping multiple awards and earning a Best Newcomer nomination.

Catch this one-night-only resurrection on Thursday, August 21, 4.30pm at Hoots 1, Apex Hotel, Grassmarket.

Tickets via EdFringe.com