Elvis is back in the building! Rob Kemp’s award-winning show: 'The Elvis Dead' returns to Edinburgh Fringe for one night only
Armed with quiff, chainsaw, and a voice fit for the King, Rob Kemp embodies Elvis Presley and main character Ash Williams, to guide the audience through demonic possession, blood-soaked mayhem, and some of rock ‘n’ roll’s most famous tunes, all re-imagined with a horror twist.
Comedy and cult horror collide as Rob Kemp brings back his award-winning smash hit The Elvis Dead for a single performance at this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe.
First unleashed at the 2017 Fringe, The Elvis Dead became one of the most talked-about shows of the festival, winning multiple awards and earning Kemp a nomination for the prestigious Edinburgh Comedy Awards Best Newcomer prize.
The show concept is surreal, and irresistible: a live retelling of Sam Raimi’s Evil Dead II through the songs of Elvis Presley. From chainsaws to quiffs, from “Suspicious Minds” to possessed minds, Kemp transforms cult cinema into a joyous, blood-splattered rock ‘n’ roll party.
Critics called it “a heady mix” (Fest) and “so filled with love and joy that only a deadite would fail to be entertained” (The Skinny). Bruce Dessau hailed it five stars, declaring: “He is Elvis. He is Bruce Campbell. He is Ash Williams.”
Expect singalongs, surprises, and cult thrills from a show that became a runaway Fringe hit in 2017, scooping multiple awards and earning a Best Newcomer nomination.
Catch this one-night-only resurrection on Thursday, August 21, 4.30pm at Hoots 1, Apex Hotel, Grassmarket.
Tickets via EdFringe.com