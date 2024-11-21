Enjoy a unique festive shopping experience at Edinburgh Open Workshop’s Makers Market

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Edinburgh Open Workshop will once again host its winter Makers Market, celebrating the best of homegrown artists and makers, on Saturday 30th November.

With locally designed and produced clothing and accessories, jewellery, illustrations, decorative iron works, crafts, art, textiles and knits, this popular event provides the perfect opportunity to meet some of Leith’s creative community and to buy some really special festive gifts.

Products are available to take home on the day, you can commission bespoke pieces directly from the makers, or simply come and take a look at what people can create when they find the right space.

The award-winning Planet G will be on hand to provide some great plant-based street food and we will also have hot chocolate, mulled wine and other treats available to help warm you up.

We will be hosting an EOW Design Exhibition in our event space, featuring work from our resident and local makers. And, for our younger visitors we will have Make a Reindeer and Snowflake kits that can be completed on site or taken home for later.

The event will also mark the launch of the Leith Creative Trail, a map of Leith-based venues, markets and open studios, which highlights and promotes the impressive making and creating talent on our doorstep. The Leith Creative Trail will run from Saturday 30th November to Saturday 8th December.

When:

Saturday 30th November, 10am – 4pm

Where:

39-41 Assembly Street, Leith, EH6 7BQ

Tickets:

There is a suggested £1 door entry

Makers:

Aileymakes, one-of-a-kind clothing and accessories made out of vintage textiles; Work of Iron, traditionally crafted innovative designs using hot forged steel; Kasia Kozakiewicz Illustrations, beautiful illustrations inspired by flora and fauna, created digitally and using hand printing and painting with gouache; BcCC Studio, sterling silver jewellery incorporating natural crystals and gemstones; Pearl Moss Press, hand-bound artist books, publications and pamphlets; Emporium of Oddity, locally crafted items with a unique and curious twist; Anne Richardson Designs, jewellery inspired by the West Coast of Scotland made in silver, copper and jesmonite with stones and enamel; Laura Williams Illustration, illustrations influenced by the precision of scientific illustrations, particularly within botanical, entomological and geological studies; Athena Jewellery and Crafts, home decorations, window decorations and jewellery using stained glass techniques and inspired by the sea; Forge and Equip CIC, sustainably made furniture, gates, handrails and customised containers in metal; Sade Foley Art, paintings, crochet earrings and other thread-based crafts inspired by nature; Earlob, sustainable handmade earrings crafted from recycled acrylic plastic and laser-cut at EOW; Fresaichigo, handwoven bookmarks made with foraged wool from the countryside, rescued fleeces and recycled yarn; After Hours Knits, colourful hand-knitted cowls.

Planet G:

Scottish Street Food Awards Champion 2024, Planet G’s mission is to help people reduce their environmental impact through plant-based food without compromising flavours and protein intake. Their vegan food truck and catering in Edinburgh offers a wide range of plant-based meals that will satisfy your cravings while also nourishing your body. www.planetgfood.com