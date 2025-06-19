Enjoy your meal serves comedy, chaos and actual food in Cory Cavin’s Edinburgh Fringe Debut
Cory Cavin, who has worked on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, makes his Edinburgh Fringe debut in Enjoy Your Meal, a show set in a restaurant where everything is falling apart and the chef attempts to make the last meal of his career.
Each of the five courses unravels along with the chef's mental state revealing some of the behind the scenes chaos, career regrets and what it truly means for this chef to go out on a high.
Cory Cavin said: “This show is a perfect Venn diagram of my entertainment interests - comedy, food, restaurants, video, and interactive theatre. The show is about a chef who is trying to hold everything together but can't quite do it and in the end realises his diners, the audience, are the only thing he really needs. Food can bring people together while ruining the person who is making it for you, so here you'll get to see both things happen at once.”
This show is a deeply personal tribute to restaurant culture and to the people behind the plates who are often breaking down whilst lifting others up.
LISTINGS INFORMATION
Enjoy Your Meal
Venue: Summerhall (Former Womens Locker Room)
Dates: 31st July, 1st – 25th August (not 11th, 18th) @7.20pm.
Tickets: £17 (£14.50)
Running Time: 60 Mins