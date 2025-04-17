Escapes announces free screenings of Nicolas Cage thriller, The Surfer ahead of official UK release

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Escapes encourages all to experience the beauty of their local independent cinema by previewing films for free, over two dates on Monday 28th and Tuesday 29th April.

Escapes, supported by the BFI awarding National Lottery Funding, continues its mission to bring independent cinema to audiences across the UK with its next major screening event over two dates in April. Following the success of previous free screenings, Escapes is excited to announce The Surfer, starring Academy Award-winner Nicolas Cage, as its highly anticipated next film, with free previews available nationwide on Monday 28th and Tuesday 29th April ahead of its official release in the UK (UK release date 09.05.25).

Directed by Lorcan Finnegan, The Surfer tells the gripping story of a man who returns to the sun-drenched beach of his childhood, hoping to share the joy of surfing with his son. However, his visit takes a dark turn when he is confronted and humiliated by a group of powerful locals. As tensions rise with the searing heat of the summer, he is drawn into an escalating conflict that will push him to the very edge. Featuring an intense lead performance by Nicolas Cage, alongside Julian McMahon as the formidable antagonist, The Surfer is a psychological thriller packed with sun, surf, and suspense.

Escapes is shining a spotlight on the charm and uniqueness of independent cinema, and has provided over 110,000 free cinema tickets across the UK since it launched in February 2024. From Nottingham's Savoy Cinema, the only pre-Second World War cinema still standing in the city, to Whitley Bay's Jam Jar, Glasgow's Omniplex, and many more, Escapes will be screening The Surfer at over 100 cinemas nationwide on both Monday 28 April and Tuesday 29 April. Whether you're looking to share a memorable experience with loved ones or simply enjoy a feel-good film, this screening promises to be a fantastic evening of entertainment, celebrating the magic of independent films and cinemas across the UK.

The Surfer at Escapes

With past successful screenings including heartwarming dramedy The Penguin Lessons with Steve Coogan, family friendly favourite The Sloth Lane, and inspiring biopic Mr. Burton, Escapes continues to spotlight the power of independent storytelling. Whether you're a longtime Nicolas Cage fan or simply looking for an unforgettable night at the movies, this screening promises to be an electrifying cinematic event.

Tickets for The Surfer are FREE and available now at: escapes.cinematik.app/