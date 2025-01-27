Escapes announces their first-ever family friendly screening with free cinema tickets at over 80 locations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Escapes is on a mission to offer families a free and exciting way to spend a Sunday together at the cinema this February by screening the funny and heartfelt animation The Sloth Lane at UK cinemas ahead of its official release.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Escapes is on a mission to offer families a free and exciting way to spend a Sunday together at the cinema this February by screening the funny and heartfelt animation The Sloth Lane at UK cinemas ahead of its official release.

Its first family friendly offering, Escapes will bring the highly anticipated animation The Sloth Lane to cinemas nationwide on Sunday 9th February ahead of the film’s official release on Friday 14th February. A speedy sloth named Laura and her kooky family move to the big city in their rusted old food truck, hoping to make their business a success. A coming-of-age tale that the whole family will love, the movie reminds the audience to appreciate the delicious, funny and wonderful parts of life, and to ‘season’ the moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sloth Lane will be screened as a Sunday matinee, offering families a heartwarming escape from the winter chill with a perfect afternoon of cinema. For the first time, Escapes is making it even easier for families to enjoy this magical experience together, allowing bookings of up to two adults and three children per order. This exciting opportunity means families can step into a world of storytelling, laughter, and shared moments without spending a penny.

The Sloth Lane

Shining a light on the beauty and charm of independent cinema and spotlighting hidden gems, Escapes is partnering with leading cinema chains, as well as independent venues across the UK. From Nottingham’s Savoy Cinema, which stands as the only surviving pre-Second World War cinema in Nottingham, to Whitley Bay’s Jam Jar, Glasgow’s Omniplex and many more, Escapes will bring The Sloth Lane to over 80 cinemas this February. Every screening of The Sloth Lane will also feature descriptive subtitles to ensure it’s accessible to a wider audience.

Promising another incredible year of free independent film, Escapes will announce a new and exciting film every month. Tickets are FREE and available for sign up now via: escapes.cinematik.app