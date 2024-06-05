Exciting new experiments await in Doktor Kaboom's latest show
and live on Freeview channel 276
With a perfect blend of science, humour, and heart, Doktor Kaboom has crafted a brand-new experience that will leave audiences of all ages in awe.
Witness the return of beloved experiments like the hovercraft, spiralizers, and the famous electric pickle, now joined by thrilling new additions such as flying cake tins and electrifying demonstrations that will make your hair stand on end, and for the first time ever, Doktor Kaboom invites the audience to join in on the action with Smoke Bubble Volleyball, an interactive game that will have everyone on their feet and eager to participate.
Doktor Kaboom also delivers a powerful message of personal empowerment, encouraging children to embrace their intelligence, creativity, and value.
"Science is for everyone," says Doktor Kaboom. "It isn't hard, but it does take effort. That's not hard, that's just work, and that's just life."
Through his performances, he aims to inspire and instil confidence in every child, reminding them that they are capable of achieving greatness.