Exciting new experiments await in Doktor Kaboom's latest show

Doktor Kaboom returns to the Edinburgh Fringe and Pleasance Beyond for an incredible third year! This world-renowned scientist and comedian is set to unleash his latest creation, 'Doktor Kaboom: Man of Science!', a show that promises to be bigger, bolder, and more explosive than ever before.

With a perfect blend of science, humour, and heart, Doktor Kaboom has crafted a brand-new experience that will leave audiences of all ages in awe.

Witness the return of beloved experiments like the hovercraft, spiralizers, and the famous electric pickle, now joined by thrilling new additions such as flying cake tins and electrifying demonstrations that will make your hair stand on end, and for the first time ever, Doktor Kaboom invites the audience to join in on the action with Smoke Bubble Volleyball, an interactive game that will have everyone on their feet and eager to participate.

Doktor Kaboom also delivers a powerful message of personal empowerment, encouraging children to embrace their intelligence, creativity, and value.

Doktor Kaboom conducts a live experiment with an audience member.

"Science is for everyone," says Doktor Kaboom. "It isn't hard, but it does take effort. That's not hard, that's just work, and that's just life."