Fabric and craft sale coming to Edinburgh
Crafters and sewing enthusiasts across Edinburgh will be delighted to hear that a fabric and craft sale is coming to the Leonardo Hotel, 1 Morrison Link, EH3 8DN Edinburgh, on Sunday, June 1, from 10am to 3pm.
The event promises a vibrant selection of over 400 different fabrics, including popular choices like cottons and jersey stretch, as well as a wide range of haberdashery.
In addition to fabric, the sale will feature a collection of cardmaking supplies, including stamps, dies, and stencils, making it a must-visit for paper crafters and DIY enthusiasts alike.
Whether you're a seasoned sewer, an avid quilter, or simply looking to top up your craft stash, the sale offers something for everyone. With such a wide selection under one roof, visitors are encouraged to come early to avoid missing out on the best picks.
More details on Facebook: https://fb.me/e/2YZvI948o
Mac Zips looks forward to welcoming you.
