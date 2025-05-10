Fabric and craft sale coming to Edinburgh

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

More than 400 fabrics, craft supplies, and more available for one day only

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crafters and sewing enthusiasts across Edinburgh will be delighted to hear that a fabric and craft sale is coming to the Leonardo Hotel, 1 Morrison Link, EH3 8DN Edinburgh, on Sunday, June 1, from 10am to 3pm.

The event promises a vibrant selection of over 400 different fabrics, including popular choices like cottons and jersey stretch, as well as a wide range of haberdashery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to fabric, the sale will feature a collection of cardmaking supplies, including stamps, dies, and stencils, making it a must-visit for paper crafters and DIY enthusiasts alike.

Some lovely fabrics, available on the 1st of June.

Whether you're a seasoned sewer, an avid quilter, or simply looking to top up your craft stash, the sale offers something for everyone. With such a wide selection under one roof, visitors are encouraged to come early to avoid missing out on the best picks.

More details on Facebook: https://fb.me/e/2YZvI948o

Mac Zips looks forward to welcoming you.

🎉 Hosting a street party, school play or community event?

Guestpix makes it easy to collect everyone’s favourite photos in one shared online gallery – no apps, no faff, just brilliant memories. Whether it’s a summer fair, a football tournament, or a PTA bake sale, you can invite others to upload their snaps with a single link.

📸 Start your free Guestpix gallery here – it only takes a minute to set up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

👍 Used by schools, sports teams and neighbourhood groups across the UK, Guestpix is private, secure, and designed to keep things simple (yes, even for grandparents).

🧁 Perfect for organisers who want to ditch the WhatsApp chaos and actually enjoy the day!