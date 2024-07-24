Female-led fringe show exploring spiking and consent written by local 18 year-old

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An electrifying, intimate play exploring a terrifying culture of drink spiking and assault. New writing with humour and heart from a local 18-year-old.

Teenager Nina and her best friend Faye are tangled in the horrifying culture of spiking and assault in this powerful new work.

Sixteen-year-old Nina is cheeky and naive, experiencing the thrills of young love at school, until a night out takes a horrific turn when she’s spiked, leaving her to navigate the devastating aftermath.

Usually confident and outspoken, Faye insists she’s perfectly okay—definitely. But when Harry from school removes the condom midway through sex without her consent, and her mother's mental health deteriorates, Faye finds herself struggling for the first time to pretend she’s okay.

Written by mixed heritage Indian/Scottish 18-year-oldOlivia McGeachy, What The F*ck Happened To Love And Hope? was created to shed light on important issues such as drink spiking and consent, which are often overlooked and what information there is available on these topics can often feel inaccessible to young people.

With the rise in drink spiking and assaults among teenagers, raising awareness became the driving force behind writing this play. With 86% of rapes committed by someone the victim knows, this powerful new work shows that, while assault can take many forms, it’s always wrong.

Olivia said: “Stories told about young people are rarely told by young people so this play is given authenticity by exploring what I already felt qualified to talk about as a young person as well as doing thorough research. Creating this piece has helped me a huge amount and I really hope watching it might be able to help others.”

WtfHappenedTo is a company formed byOlivia McGeachy, who left formal education at 16 to pursue a career in acting. She has since appeared in eight short films, four pieces of theatre and in 2023, joined the prestigious National Youth Theatre. She was also the youngest director at the Fringe in 2022.

Cast List Nina: Olivia McGeachy

Faye: Heidi Steel (last seen starring in Summerhall’s The Fish Bowl at Edinburgh Fringe 2023)

Director: Staci Shaw

Assistant Director: Laura Gentile

Writer/Lead Producer: Olivia McGeachy

With thanks to Co-Producer - The Counterminers

‘Really energetic piece, full of action and drama…great comedy beats contrasting with the darker moments.’

Audience Review

Listings information

Venue: theSpace on the Mile, Venue 39, Space Two

Dates: August 19-24

Time: 10:00 (0hr55)

Ticket prices: £12 / concessions £10

Fringe box office: 0131 226 0000 / www.edfringe.com

Suitable for 16+