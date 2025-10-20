Festive line-up announced for Lost Shore Surf Resort - Featuring visits from Mrs Claus and the return of the festive cinema

Festive line up announced for Lost Shore Surf Resort

Europe’s largest inland surf resort, Lost Shore, has unveiled its 2025 festive line-up, complete with a special visit from Mrs Claus, the return of the resort’s much-loved festive cinema, and glittering Christmas party nights perfect for groups of all sizes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Europe’s largest inland surf resort, Lost Shore, has unveiled its 2025 festive line-up, complete with a special visit from Mrs Claus, the return of the resort’s much-loved festive cinema, and glittering Christmas party nights perfect for groups of all sizes.

Just 25 minutes from Edinburgh’s city centre, the resort is set to sparkle this season with a packed calendar of festive fun for families, friends, and colleagues alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lost Shore will welcome Mrs Mary Claus, Santa’s better half, for an immersive theatrical experience on 6, 7 and 22 December. Guests will be treated to enchanting stories from Lapland, learning all about the Christmas preparations and discovering why kindness is the real magic of the season. Tickets start from £15, suitable for children aged 0 through to 7+.

Festive Line Up announced for Lost Shore Surf Resort

Building on last year’s success, Lost Shore is bringing back its festive favourites cinema, screening beloved Christmas classics including How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Frozen, The Polar Express, Home Alone, The Holiday and Love Actually.

The cosy setup will feature rugs and beanbags for children, a wood-fired stove in the resort’s on-site restaurant, Canteen, and plenty of mulled drinks, hot chocolates, and delicious festive food to enjoy by the fire.

Looking for the perfect festive night out for your team or friend group? Lost Shore’s shared Christmas party nights promise a celebration like no other, combining great drinks, a buzzing party atmosphere, and an unlimited pizza buffet catered by Civerinos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether you’re a group of friends, family or even a business looking to take your annual night out to the next level, these party nights are designed to be fun, relaxed, and guaranteed to get everyone into the festive spirit.

The resort will be beautifully dressed in festive décor, created in partnership with Rogue Village, and set against the stunning backdrop of Lost Shore’s iconic wave pool, creating the most unique Christmas party setting in Edinburgh.

Each ticket includes a welcome glass of fizz or mulled wine on arrival, followed by an unlimited festive pizza buffet served from 7:30–9:00 pm. Guests will also enjoy two drinks tokens (redeemable for beer, wine, or soft drinks), access to an open bar serving beer, wine, softs and festive cocktails, and DJ entertainment with dancing until late.

Party nights run on 30 November and 4, 5, 11 & 12 December, with individual tickets priced at £45. Private party nights are also available for those looking for a more exclusive celebration, with the ability to host groups of 90 Monday-Friday throughout December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guests can also pick up a real Christmas tree from the resort’s car park throughout December.

Still searching for the perfect Christmas gift? Lost Shore offers monetary vouchers redeemable across the resort, including surf, stay, Canteen, and spa experiences. Visitors can also choose from surf bundles, Lost Shore Surf Club memberships, and a range of unique gifts in the on-site surf shop.