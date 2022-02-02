Long-term fans of Ahsoka Tano will know the Togruta Jedi as Anakin Skywalker’s former Padawan from the Clone Wars, but she’s not a character as widely known by mainstream Star Wars fans.

She was absent from all nine of the core films, but made her entry in live action creations during Season 2 of The Mandalorian.

Din Djarin brought Grogu to her in the hopes that she would train him.

Sparked by the Jedi's appearance in The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, former Padawan to Anakin Skywalker, will get her own live-action series. Photo: Disney.

Ahsoka refused, but did give the Mandalorian guidance on how to call to Luke and see if he could train the child.

It seems that plan worked out, as she is now offering Luke advice on her to train the latest addition to the Jedi Order.

Here’s all you need to know about Ahsoka Tano and how she fits into Disney’s live action Star Wars universe.

Ahsoka first appeared as Anakin Skywalker's Padawan in The Clone Wars. Photo: Disney.

Who is Ahsoka Tano in The Book of Boba Fett on Disney Plus?

After appearing in one episode of The Mandalorian, Ahsoka made her return in Episode 6 of The Book of Boba Fett.

Din Djarin flies across the galaxy to track down Luke Skywalker and Grogu, to be met by R2-D2 and Ahsoka, who introduces herself as a “friend of the family”, a nod to her days as Anakin’s Padawan.

She convinces Din to leave his armour gift to Grogu with her instead of seeing the child face to face, citing the Jedi rules about not forming attachments.

Ahsoka leaves Luke and Grogu at the end of the episode, presumably to do whatever we will see her doing in her own show coming later this year or in 2023.

When does the Ahsoka show come out on Disney Plus?

Ahsoka’s story will continue in her own show, confirmed at the end of 2020.

The show will follow her ongoing search for Grand Admiral Thrawn.

It’s unclear just yet where the animated series, Rebels, took place in the timeline.

If Ahsoka takes place afterwards, she might also be searching for the missing Ezra Bridgers, following on from the end of the animated series, Rebels.

Otherwise, the show could also be leading into the events of Rebels.

Will Ahsoka Tano be in The Mandalorian Season 3 on Disney Plus?

After announcing Ahsoka, it was also confirmed that this would lead to crossovers with other Star Wars TV shows, including The Mandalorian.

Indeed, we’ve already seen Ahsoka appear in The Book of Boba Fett, so it seems likely we’ll see her cross paths with Din Djarin again in his own show.

Who is the actress playing Ahsoka Tano?

Rosaria Dawson took on the role of live action Ahsoka.

She will reportedly be joined in her show by Mary Elizabeth Winstead in an unconfirmed role.

How old is Ahsoka Tano?

As of her appearance in The Book of Boba Fett, in the year 9 ABY, Ahsoka Tano is 45 years old.