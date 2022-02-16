All 7 Marvel filming locations in Edinburgh in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame

New York, London, and the farthest reaches of the galaxy are probably what first comes to mind when you think of Marvel filming locations.
However, there are a few that are much closer to home than you might think.
Edinburgh has a long history of being popular for filming locations, with big titles like Trainspotting and Fast and Furious set in our capital city.
You’ll most likely have been to many of these locations, perhaps without realising, especially if you’ve spent any time in Edinburgh.
Here are seven Marvel filming locations spanning two films, all located in Edinburgh.
1. Cockburn Street, Avengers: Infinity War
In Avengers: Infinity War, Wanda and Vision are enjoying a romantic stay in Edinburgh, and they stroll up Cockburn Street before getting distracted by news of the appearance of aliens on a TV screen inside a shop window. They are then immediately accosted by two more attackers, with one stabbing Vision through the chest. The fish and chips shop they stop in front of is not a fish and chips shop in real life, but we like to think they wanted to include some British culture there, with a sign for deep-fried Mars bars showing the couple is definitely in Edinburgh.
Photo: Disney / Google Maps
2. Laila's, Avengers: Infinity War
Wanda is blasted into a restaurant's front window after trying to save Vision from the two intruding aliens. Laila's lent into the brief glimpse of the restaurant we get in the film by putting a sticker on the window where Wanda went through. She's back up again quickly and stands in the smashed window frame to lift Vision away to our next filming location.
Photo: Disney / Google Maps
3. Edinburgh City Chambers, Avengers: Infinity War
Wanda's flight is short-lived, however, dragging Vision through the top of a building and then landing in the courtyard of the City Chambers. They speak briefly before once again being attacked and separated again.
Photo: Disney / Google Maps
4. Royal Mile, Avengers: Infinity War
As Vision flies his opponent away, we get a brief glimpse of the Royal Mile above, thankfully deserted so that no Edinburgh residents got dragged into this superhero battle.
Photo: Disney / Getty Images