Love Island announced today that Gemma Owen, daughter of professional football player Michael Owen, would be entering the Villa alongside 10 other Love Island 2022 contestants.

While the rest of this year’s lineup is aged between 23 and 28, Gemma is a few years younger than her fellow Islanders at just 19 years old.

"I am open to finding love, I’m wanting to have a really fun summer,” she told Love Island when asked why she wanted to enter the Villa. “I was seeing someone and then that didn’t work out so I thought, ‘Why not?’”

With Gemma being one of the youngest ever Islanders to go on the TV show, here’s a look back at some of the other young contestants who have appeared on our screens in the past.

1. Emma Jane Woodham Emma appeared in the second season of Love Island back in 2016, when she was 19 years old. She split up with her Love Island partner, Terry, eight months after they left the Villa.

2. Bethany Rogers A Love Island OG, Bethany was in the very first season of the show but didn't couple up with anyone during her time in the Villa.

3. Sherif Lanre Sharif Lanre was 20 years old when he appeared on Love Island during the fifth season. His stay in the Villa was cut short when he reportedly used inappropriate language.

4. Luis Morrison Luis was 20 years old when he entered the villa in 2015. He and Cally Jane Beech came fourth and went on to become the first Love Island couple to have a baby, but have since split up.