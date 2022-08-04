Batgirl cancelled: Batgirl directors ‘saddened and shocked’ after Warner Bros axes film

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah shared a joint statement on Instagram saying they wished fans could have the “opportunity to see and embrace the final film themselves”.

The DC film, with Hollywood stars Michael Keaton, Brendan Fraser, JK Simmons and Leslie Grace, was filmed in Glasgow.

Production reportedly cost an estimated 70 million dollars (£57.6 million) and the film was scheduled for release in late 2022.

The only sighting we might get of Batgirl after the film was cancelled.

After test screenings the studio decided to shelve the production completely, and it will no longer appear in cinemas or on streaming service HBO Max, according to US outlets.

It comes after several cast and crew members including Grace and co-star Ethan Kai, as well as the directors, were pictured filming in Scotland.

El Arbi and Fallah said: “We are saddened and shocked by the news. We still can’t believe it.

Leslie Grace, the star of Warner Bros.’ now-canceled “Batgirl” movie, has issued a statement via Instagram

“As directors, it is critical that our work be shown to audiences, and while the film was far from finished, we wish that fans all over the world would have had the opportunity to see and embrace the final film themselves. Maybe one day they will insha’Allah (if God wills).

“Our amazing cast and crew did a tremendous job and worked so hard to bring Batgirl to life.

“We are forever grateful to have been part of that team. It was a dream to work with such fantastic actors like Michael Keaton, J.K. Simmons, Brendan Fraser, Jacob Scipio, Corey Johnson, Rebecca Front and especially the great Leslie Grace, who portrayed Batgirl with so much passion, dedication and humanity.”

They added: “In any case, as huge fans of Batman since we were little kids, it was a privilege and an honour to have been a part of the DCEU, even if it was for a brief moment,” and signed off their statement “Batgirl For Life”.

Leslie Grace, who starred as Batgirl in the now axed Warner Brothers film took to Instagram to thank fans for their support after the studio killed plans for a release of the film in theaters or on HBO Max

She wrote: ““Querida familia! On the heels of the recent news about our movie ‘Batgirl,’ I am proud of the love, hard work and intention all of our incredible cast and tireless crew put into this film over 7 months in Scotland,”

“I feel blessed to have worked among absolute greats and forged relationships for a lifetime in the process! To every Batgirl fan – THANK YOU for the love and belief, allowing me to take on the cape and become, as Babs said best, ‘my own damn hero!’ Batgirl for life!”

In January, the Trongate area of Glasgow was transformed by set builders into Gotham City with alterations made to shop fronts and police cars.

Batgirl was due to focus on Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Gotham police commissioner Jim Gordon.