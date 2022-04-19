Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article

On Thursday, April 21, on BBC Scotland​, ​Edinburgh-based ​veteran gardener and presenter George Anderson​ is pitched against presenting newbie​,​ Calum Clunie. ​In the programme ​the pair will be seen going head-to-head​,​ or flower head to flower head​, ​in the prestigious Royal Caledonian Horticultural Society​ spring show.

A Scottish charity seeking to promote, encourage and support a range of horticultural and gardening interests, the RCHS was established in 1809 by a group of 17 Edinburgh worthies for ‘the encouragement and improvement of the best fruit, the most choice flowers and the most useful culinary vegetables‘. The Society continues to promote all aspects of Scottish horticulture.

Veteran Beechgrove gardener and presenter George Anderson with presenting newbie Calum Clunie

​Af​fectionatley known as ‘The Caley’,​ the Society's landmark show is one of the biggest competitive flower shows in Scotland​ and this year was ​held in Saughton Park​ where the Beechgrove duo submitted ​a selection of ​spring bulbs, including tulips, daffodils and hyacinths to see who would come out top in a fun challenge.

As Fifer C​lunie​ says​,​ “It’s no the rumble in the jungle, it’s no the Dundee Derby, THIS IS the Battle of the Bulbs.”

​The ​23​-year-old from Leven is the youngest ever regular presenter on Beechgrove​ having joined the team last year after impressing with his own videos sent in 2020, during the first year of the pandemic.​ ​A​ veteran of horticultural shows when it comes to showcasing vegetables​,​ this is his first time with spring flowering bulbs.

Veteran Beechgrove gardener and presenter George Anderson

Playing for the ‘home team’ as it were, ​Anderson​ has competed in The Caley show for decades.​The septuagenarian who has been seen doing reports for Beechgrove from his own garden in sunny Joppa, says​,​ “I have been here a few times so I’ve got a few tricks up my sleeve.”

As the programme ​will ​reveal, both do well but who will come up smelling of roses with the most awards?​Tune into see​ at ​8pm on the BBC Scotland channel on Thursday, April 21​. The episode will be shown again across the UK on Friday, April 22 on BBC Two ahead of Gardeners’ World.

