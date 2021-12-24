Isn’t Christmas magical? Wine with the family, seeing grandma and grandad, Santa Claus, tinsel, sparkles, the flesh eating undead, sinister snowmen and celebrating the festive season with those that matter to you.

Hold on a minute...did I say flesh tearing zombies and killer snowmen?

Yes, that’s right – for many horror fanatics, Christmas simply offers another opportunity to place a twist on their favourite movie genre, as demonic snowmen, killer Santa Claus or and mythical Christmas creatures sleigh unsuspecting victims as they offer up anything but festive cheer.

So, do you want more frost bite than making snow angels? Then check out our list of the 10 best festive themed horrors which are guaranteed to delight – and fright – the family this December 25.

1. Silent Night Deadly Night (1984) Little Billy witness his parents getting killed by Santa in this physiological thriller that was some deemed a step too far in cinema during it's mid 1980's release. Photo: Tristar/Kobal/Shutterstock Photo Sales

2. Krampus (2015) Krampus, an urban legend which sees a horned, anthropomorphic figure, in Alpine folklore, who during the Christmas season that scares children who have misbehaved. Pretty much the ultimate in festive frights. Photo: Universal/Legendary/Kobal/Shutterstock Photo Sales

3. Wind Chill (2007) Wind Chill, starring the popular Emily Blunt, has a cult following amongst horror fans and tells the story of a young woman who accepts a ride back to her home town from her school mate, though take a short cut through the snowy terrain - bad idea. Photo: Blue/Kobal/Shutterstock Photo Sales

4. Rare Exports (2010) Rare Exports is a bizarre and very dark Finnish horror that sees a man break into homes dressed during Christmas season, similar to Santa Claus. Another for the cult horror fans. Photo: Filmcamp/Kobal/Shutterstock Photo Sales