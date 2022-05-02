TV shows come in and out of fashion, with huge spikes in viewership for streaming platforms when particularly popular shows come out. In the battle for dominance among online streaming platforms, those who keep audiences for the longest amount of time will ultimately win.

According to Nielsen’s streaming ratings, here are the ten most watched original shows on streaming platforms, including Apple TV+, Disney Plus, Hulu, Netflix, and Prime Video.

The data only covers viewing on TV sets in the United States and doesn’t include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices. The data was collected between March 28th and April 3rd.

For the next time you’re stuck on what to watch in the evening, this list gives you a good idea of what’s been most popular on streaming platforms recently.

1. Bridgerton Netflix's steamy regency-period drama Bridgerton returned for a second season to great success, hitting the top of this list. 3.2 billion minutes of the raunchy romance were streamed between March 28th and April 3rd.

2. The Last Kingdom Another entrant from Netflix, The Last Kingdom sees the Danes capture Uhtred, a young successor of Saxon earldom, during their invasion of England and raise him as their own. Years later, Uhtred's loyalties are put to the test by the Danes. The historically-based show earned Netflix 714 million minutes of viewing time.

3. Is It Cake? After the internet phenomenon of realistic cakes, Netflix's Is It Cake? put bakers to the test to see if they could convince panels of judges that cakes were actually real objects. The competition pulled in 607 million minutes worth of views for the streaming platform.

4. Inventing Anna Inventing Anna, a drama inspired by the real-life story of Anna Delvey, brought in 452 million minutes of viewing time to Netflix.