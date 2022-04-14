A spin-off from TV sensation Breaking Bad that has been lauded almost as much as the original, Better Call Saul follows the story of seedy criminal lawyer Saul Goodman back when he was Jimmy McGill and before his ethics went downhill. Jimmy is joined by his fellow lawyer and now wife, Kim Wexler, as well as familiar faces like Mike Ehrmantraut, Gus Fring, Hank Schrader, and more.

Here’s what you need to know about the sixth and final season of the show and where Season 5 left off.

When will Better Call Saul Season 6 come to Netflix?

The sixth season of Breaking Bad will be the final one. Photo: Netflix.

The first two episodes of Better Call Saul will come to Netflix UK on April 19th, with the rest of the 13-episode season following weekly.

US viewers will be able to watch the first two episodes live on AMC and AMC Plus at 9pm ET / PT.

Who's in the Better Call Saul cast from Breaking Bad?

As well as the Breaking Bad characters who have already been introduced, such as Giancarlo Espacito’s Gus Fring, Dean Norris’ Hank Schrader, Jonathan Banks’ Mike Ehrmantraut, Raymond Cruz’s Tuco Salamancer, and Lavell Crawford's Huell Babineau, two other Breaking Bad characters have been confirmed to return to the spin-off – and it’s caused quite a stir.

Stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will return to reprise their roles as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman. What parts they will play in the plot remains to be seen.

At this time in the timeline, Walter White is still an innocent chemistry teacher, with Better Call Saul taking place before the tragic cancer diagnosis that would send him down the path to crime lord Heisenberg.

Jesse Pinkman, born in 1984, will be around 18 or 19 years old in Better Call Saul Season 6, just out of high school and likely in small-time crime. We can only assume he won’t be messing with the likes of the Salamanca or Gus Fring at this stage. It will therefore be interesting to see how the pair tie into the expanding plot of Better Call Saul.

How did Better Call Saul Season 5 end?

So you know what questions need to be answered in the final 13 episodes of the show, here’s where we left our characters at the end of Season 5.

Kim Wexler has joined Jimmy on the moral low ground, where before she was always trying to encourage him to return to the straight and narrow. Kim orchestrated a con against Howard in the finale and seals her character change when she shoots finger guns at Jimmy, a reflection of Jimmy’s switch to the character of Saul at the end of Season 4.