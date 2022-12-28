Can you believe it has been almost 26 years since years we first saw ‘the chosen one’? That’s right, 2023 will mark the 26th anniversary of Sarah Michelle Gellar and her Scooby Gang bursting onto our screens. Come back to 1997 with us as we look back at the 10 most popular Buffy episodes ever.

The Scoobies, Buffy, Willow, Xander, Spike – heck, who can forget about Giles?

It may be approaching 21 years since its seventh and final season, but a quarter of a century on from the first episode of Buffy The Vampire Slayer, the American teen drama is still watched around the world thanks to its army of adoring fans.

Starring Sarah Michelle Gellar in the lead role of Buffy, the vampire drama become one of the world’s biggest television shows after launching in 1997, lasting for seven seasons and making household name of the casts, with the likes of Alyson Hannigan and David Boreanaz going on to become Hollywood A-listers in the late 00s.

And it won plenty of awards too, with two Emmy wins, six Saturn Awards and a Golden Satellite Award among a host of other gongs during its seven year stint on our television screens.

However, with TV show fanaticism comes plenty of healthy debate. Who is the best character, what is the best season and – crucially – what Buffy episode is the best of all time?

While we all have our own opinions, we thought we would take a deep dive in each Buffy episode via review site Rotten Tomatoes to see which episode slayed viewers the hardest!

Here are the 10 highest rated Buffy The Vampire Slayer episodes of all time, as per Rotten Tomatoes reviews.

1. The Body - Season Five The highest ranked movie in Buffy history is one of the toughest watches, as Buffy and Dawn death with the death of their mother, Joyce. Photo: 20th Century Fox Television/Kobal/Shutterstock Photo Sales

2. Once More With Feeling - Season 6 One of the most loved Buffy episodes ever sees the cast delve into music mode as they show takes on the form of a musical. Photo: Jason Kirk Photo Sales

3. Hush - Season 4 Buffy and her friends must communicate with one another silently as they try to discover why no one can speak and find whoever is murdering the townspeople. Photo: 20th Century Fox Television/Kobal/Shutterstock Photo Sales

4. The Gift - Season 5 The season finale of the fifth season of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and is the hundredth episode in the series, is one of the most loved, as Buffy saves the world - again. Photo: James Sorenson/20th Century Fox Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock Photo Sales