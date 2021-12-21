Christmas Day TV 2021: A guide to the Christmas films, comedy specials and kids shows to watch on Christmas Day (Image credit: Getty Images via Canva Pro)

As Christmas fast approaches, households across the UK are already looking to the latest television guides to see what’s broadcasting in the UK on Christmas Day.

While many of us will be streaming festive films and our favourite TV shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other streaming channels, there’s plenty of Christmas content available to watch on our TV screens this Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From It's a Wonderful Life to Love Actually and The Italian Job - there are films for everyone on TV for Christmas Day 2021. (Image credit: Getty Images via Canva Pro)

From perfect kids programmes with a Christmas twist, to romantic comedy films and the comedy specials families look out for each year, here’s a guide to what you can watch on Christmas Day this year.

Films on TV on Christmas Day 2021

Megamind

9.40am to 11.30am

There are plenty of films and TV shows to keep children occupied throughout Christmas Day - from 5am to 5pm. (Image credit: Getty Images via Canva Pro)

E4

The Man Who Invented Christmas

9.55am to 12pm

More4

Mrs Doubtfire

11am to 1.25pm

Film4

How to Train Your Dragon

11am to 12.55am

Jack Frost

11.05am to 1.05pm

ITV2

Casablanca

11.10am to 12.50pm

BBC Two

The Snowman

11.30am to 12.10am – E4

3.55pm to 4.30pm – Channel 4

Stuart Little

12.40am to 2.20pm

E4

Meet Me in St Louis

12.50pm to 2.40pm

BBC Two

White Christmas

12.55am to 3.20pm

Channel 4

Peter Pan (2003)

1.05pm to 3.20pm

ITV2

The Secret Life of Pets 2

1.10pm to 2.30pm

BBC One

Little Women (1994)

1.35pm to 3.55pm

Film4

Mary Poppins Returns

3.10pm to 5.10pm

BBC One

Santa Claus: The Movie

3.10pm to 5.15pm

STV/ITV1

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

3.10pm to 5.15pm

Channel 5

Chicken Run

3.50pm to 5.40pm

ITV2

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

4.55pm to 7.05pm

E4

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

5.15pm to 7.30pm

Channel 4

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

5.40pm to 8pm

ITV2

Independence Day

6.10pm to 9pm

Film4

It’s a Wonderful Life

6.25pm to 9pm

4seven

The Italian Job (1969)

6.55pm to 9pm

ITV4

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!

8pm to 10.20pm

ITV2

John Wick: Chapter Three – Parabellum

9pm to 11.35pm

Film4

Lost at Christmas

9.30pm to 11.05pm

BBC Scotland

Love Actually

10.40pm to 1.05am

STV/ITV1

Last Christmas

12.05am to 1.45am

BBC One

Christmas Day TV for kids

With Christmas Day typically starting in the wee hours for those with young children keen to unwrap their presents from Santa, there’s plenty of TV shows on from 5am to keep them busy.

Here’s what’s on TV for kids this Christmas Day.

Mr. Bean: The Animated Series

5.25am - 6am (three episodes)

STV, ITV1

Mr Magoo

6am – 6.35am (four episodes)

STV, ITV1

Be Cool, Scooby-Doo!

6.35am - 7am

STV, ITV1

Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure

6.50am to 8.30am

ITV2

The Simpsons

7.15am to 10am (five episodes)

Channel 4

Tinkerbell and the Legend of the NeverBeast

7.10am to 8.20am

BBC Two

Danger Mouse: Yule Only Watch Twice

7.15am to 7.35am

CBBC

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas

7.45am on CBBC, 11.25 on BBC One

Horrible Histories

8.50am to 9.50am, 4.30pm to 5.30pm (two Christmas specials)

CBBC

Zog

9.05am to 9.35am

BBC One

Zog and the Flying Doctors

9.35am to 10pm

BBC One

We’re Going on a Bear Hunt

10am to 10.30am

Channel 4

The Tiger Who Came to Tea

10.30am to 11am

Channel 4

Blue Peter

11.35am to 12.05pm

CBBC

Shrek the Halls

3.20pm to 3.50pm

ITV2

Andy and the Band: Odd Socks Saves Christmas

4pm to 4.30pm

CBBC

Christmas specials on TV for Christmas Day 2021

Ainsley's Christmas Good Mood Food

2pm to 3pm

STV/ITV1

The Two Ronnies Sketchbook: Christmas

3.10pm to 3.40pm

BBC Two

Quentin Blake – The Drawing of My Life

4.10pm to 5.10pm

BBC Two

Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs at Christmas

5.30pm to 6pm

STV/ITV1

The Masked Singalong

6pm to 7pm

STV/ITV1

Michael McIntyre’s Christmas Wheel Show

6.25pm to 7.25pm

BBC One

Reflections at the Quay: Christmas Special

7pm to 8pm

BBC Scotland

Blankety Blank: Christmas Special

7.25pm to 8pm

BBC One

Terry Pratchett’s The Abominable Snow Baby

7.30pm to 8pm

Channel 4

The Great British Bake Off: Christmas Special

8pm to 9.15pm

Channel 4

Call the Midwife: Christmas Special 2021

8pm to 9.30pm

BBC One

Gogglebox 2021

9.15pm to 11.15pm

Channel 4

Mrs Brown's Boys: Mammy's Mechanical Merriment

10.20pm to 10.50pm

BBC One

The Vicar of Dibley Christmas Special: The Handsome Stranger (2006)

10.55pm to 11.40pm

BBC One

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.