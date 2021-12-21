Christmas Day TV 2021: A guide to the Christmas films, comedy specials and kids shows to watch on Christmas Day
Ahead of Christmas Day this Saturday, here’s a TV guide for the Christmas films, comedies, concerts and more on television this weekend – and how to watch
As Christmas fast approaches, households across the UK are already looking to the latest television guides to see what’s broadcasting in the UK on Christmas Day.
While many of us will be streaming festive films and our favourite TV shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other streaming channels, there’s plenty of Christmas content available to watch on our TV screens this Saturday.
Read More
From perfect kids programmes with a Christmas twist, to romantic comedy films and the comedy specials families look out for each year, here’s a guide to what you can watch on Christmas Day this year.
Films on TV on Christmas Day 2021
Megamind
9.40am to 11.30am
E4
The Man Who Invented Christmas
9.55am to 12pm
More4
Mrs Doubtfire
11am to 1.25pm
Film4
How to Train Your Dragon
11am to 12.55am
Jack Frost
11.05am to 1.05pm
ITV2
Casablanca
11.10am to 12.50pm
BBC Two
The Snowman
11.30am to 12.10am – E4
3.55pm to 4.30pm – Channel 4
Stuart Little
12.40am to 2.20pm
E4
Meet Me in St Louis
12.50pm to 2.40pm
BBC Two
White Christmas
12.55am to 3.20pm
Channel 4
Peter Pan (2003)
1.05pm to 3.20pm
ITV2
The Secret Life of Pets 2
1.10pm to 2.30pm
BBC One
Little Women (1994)
1.35pm to 3.55pm
Film4
Mary Poppins Returns
3.10pm to 5.10pm
BBC One
Santa Claus: The Movie
3.10pm to 5.15pm
STV/ITV1
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
3.10pm to 5.15pm
Channel 5
Chicken Run
3.50pm to 5.40pm
ITV2
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
4.55pm to 7.05pm
E4
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
5.15pm to 7.30pm
Channel 4
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
5.40pm to 8pm
ITV2
Independence Day
6.10pm to 9pm
Film4
It’s a Wonderful Life
6.25pm to 9pm
4seven
The Italian Job (1969)
6.55pm to 9pm
ITV4
Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!
8pm to 10.20pm
ITV2
John Wick: Chapter Three – Parabellum
9pm to 11.35pm
Film4
Lost at Christmas
9.30pm to 11.05pm
BBC Scotland
Love Actually
10.40pm to 1.05am
STV/ITV1
Last Christmas
12.05am to 1.45am
BBC One
Christmas Day TV for kids
With Christmas Day typically starting in the wee hours for those with young children keen to unwrap their presents from Santa, there’s plenty of TV shows on from 5am to keep them busy.
Here’s what’s on TV for kids this Christmas Day.
Mr. Bean: The Animated Series
5.25am - 6am (three episodes)
STV, ITV1
Mr Magoo
6am – 6.35am (four episodes)
STV, ITV1
Be Cool, Scooby-Doo!
6.35am - 7am
STV, ITV1
Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure
6.50am to 8.30am
ITV2
The Simpsons
7.15am to 10am (five episodes)
Channel 4
Tinkerbell and the Legend of the NeverBeast
7.10am to 8.20am
BBC Two
Danger Mouse: Yule Only Watch Twice
7.15am to 7.35am
CBBC
Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas
7.45am on CBBC, 11.25 on BBC One
Horrible Histories
8.50am to 9.50am, 4.30pm to 5.30pm (two Christmas specials)
CBBC
Zog
9.05am to 9.35am
BBC One
Zog and the Flying Doctors
9.35am to 10pm
BBC One
We’re Going on a Bear Hunt
10am to 10.30am
Channel 4
The Tiger Who Came to Tea
10.30am to 11am
Channel 4
Blue Peter
11.35am to 12.05pm
CBBC
Shrek the Halls
3.20pm to 3.50pm
ITV2
Andy and the Band: Odd Socks Saves Christmas
4pm to 4.30pm
CBBC
Christmas specials on TV for Christmas Day 2021
Ainsley's Christmas Good Mood Food
2pm to 3pm
STV/ITV1
The Two Ronnies Sketchbook: Christmas
3.10pm to 3.40pm
BBC Two
Quentin Blake – The Drawing of My Life
4.10pm to 5.10pm
BBC Two
Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs at Christmas
5.30pm to 6pm
STV/ITV1
The Masked Singalong
6pm to 7pm
STV/ITV1
Michael McIntyre’s Christmas Wheel Show
6.25pm to 7.25pm
BBC One
Reflections at the Quay: Christmas Special
7pm to 8pm
BBC Scotland
Blankety Blank: Christmas Special
7.25pm to 8pm
BBC One
Terry Pratchett’s The Abominable Snow Baby
7.30pm to 8pm
Channel 4
The Great British Bake Off: Christmas Special
8pm to 9.15pm
Channel 4
Call the Midwife: Christmas Special 2021
8pm to 9.30pm
BBC One
Gogglebox 2021
9.15pm to 11.15pm
Channel 4
Mrs Brown's Boys: Mammy's Mechanical Merriment
10.20pm to 10.50pm
BBC One
The Vicar of Dibley Christmas Special: The Handsome Stranger (2006)
10.55pm to 11.40pm
BBC One