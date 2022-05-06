The story of Doctor Strange will continue after his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Warning: spoilers ahead for Spider-Man: No Way Home, for anyone who has not seen it yet.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange cast a spell that ended up leaking into the multiverse, bringing in villains and heroes from Spider-Man movies from the past.

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Stephen will still be dealing with the effects of this spell, leading him to bring in the skills of Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been labelled as a horror movie, and it certainly seems to have a darker tone when compared to Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Here’s when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will come out in the UK and what the trailer tells us about the upcoming release.

Doctor Strange 2 runtime

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will have a runtime of two hours, six minutes. This is only slightly longer than the first Doctor Strange film (one hour, 55 minutes), and much shorter than Spider-Man: No Way Home, bucking the trend of increasingly long superhero films, such as the recently released The Batman, coming in at nearly three hours.

When is the Doctor Strange 2 release date in the UK?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was released on May 6 in the UK.This will be followed by a later release date for the US, coming a couple of weeks later on May 22.

Benedict Cumberbatch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Marvel)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailers

Marvel broke away from its tradition of showing full scenes from upcoming movies in the post-credit scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home, this time offering an exclusive early look at the trailer for Multiverse of Madness.

Considering the central role that Doctor Strange plays in Spider-Man: No Way Home, triggering the events of the film by performing an inadvisable spell, it seems this story will follow Stephen Strange into his next solo movie.

The trailer was then released to a wider audience on YouTube and other platforms.

The official logo of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Photo: Marvel.

A second trailer was then released during the Superbowl, with an even longer one then released online at the same time.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness latest trailer breakdown

The latest trailer gave us more hints of what to expect from the upcoming Doctor Strange movie, including a mysterious voice coming from an even more intriguing location.

Patrick Stewart enters the MCU

Fans believe that the voice is Patrick Stewart, saying “we should tell him the truth”, as Strange is marched through a white prison-like building in handcuffs, accompanied by strange robots which look scarily like Ultron bots.

Although we’re fairly sure it is indeed Patrick Stewart, we don’t know yet whether he’s entering the MCU as a new character, or will be playing Professor X from the X-Men universe.

Benedict Cumberbatch stars as Doctor Strange in Spider-Man: No Way Home, where the story will pick back up in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Photo: PA Photo/©2021 CTMG.

Theories have also sprung up that Professor X could mark the entrance of Marvel’s Illuminati into the MCU.

After all, fellow Sorcerer Wong tells Steven that “you opened the doorway between universes and we don't know who or what will walk through it”, so the latter is certainly possible.

Captain Marvel variant

What’s more, we see a quick shot of someone who looks a lot like Captain Marvel, flying with a ball of light.

Once again, this begs the question of whether this is the Carol Danvers we know, or a Captain Marvel variant.

Meet America Chavez

Yet another new character hinted at in one quick scene is multiverse traveller America Chavez, recognisable from the star on the back of her jacket while facing down a screaming monster.

She also stands alongside someone who looks like Kamala Khan, aka Ms Marvel.

The trailer also reveals that Strange Supreme, a dark version of Doctor Strange that Marvel fans may remember from What If…?, will appear to face down the version of Stephen Strange that we know and love.

Evil Wanda

The latest trailer also fans the fires of theories that Wanda’s Scarlet Witch will not be a force for good in this film, as she tells Strange “you break the rules and become a hero. I do it, I become the enemy. That doesn't seem fair.”

Could the perceived injustice of Wanda’s life motivate her to go up against Strange? We see Wanda touch the face of herself as Scarlet Witch while crying, so it doesn’t look lke the film will bring more positivity into her life.

Who will be in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness?

With all of these newcomers, there are also some familiar faces returning, such as Rachel McAdams, playing Christine Palmer, Benedict Wong, playing Wong, and Chiwetel Ejiofor, playing Baron Mordo.

Stars from Loki, Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, and Owen Wilson are also rumoured to be part of the cast, although nothing is yet confirmed beyond being listed in the cast list on Google.

Director Sam Raimi is most well-known for his work on horror productions, including cult horror franchise, The Evil Dead.