When Dune landed in Autumn 2021, it transported audiences to the wild and deadly world of Arrakis.

Based on the Frank Herbert science fiction masterpiece, the Denis Villeneuve film lived up to its hype and reinvigorated a cultural obsession with the series.

It has since been nominated for 10 Oscars and 11 BAFTAs, and has an 84 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes.

But the film only covers half of the first Dune novel – the story of which will be completed in a sequel, it has been officially confirmed.

Rumours are flying about the cast for Dune Part Two, with Florence Pugh among the big names connected to the blockbuster.

Here’s everything we know about Dune Part Two so far.

Dune Part 2: Could Florence Pugh be cast as Princess Irulan in the Denis Villeneuve film's sequel? (Legendary Pictures & Warner Bros, and Frazer Harrison for Getty Images)

When is Dune Part 2 released in cinemas?

Dune Part Two has an official release date of October 23, 2023.

It’s expected the film will be released exclusively to cinemas, and go on streaming services later.

Production is due to start at the end of summer 2022.

Director Denis Villeneuve told Empire many of the pieces are in place for the sequel.

He said: “The thing that helps us right now is that it's the first time I've revisited a universe. So I'm working with the same crew, everybody knows what to do, we know what it will look like.

"The movie will be more challenging, but we know where we are stepping. And the screenplay is written. So I feel confident.”

Who is cast in Dune Part 2? New cast joining Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya

Timothée Chalamet will be reprising the role of Paul Atreides, the young duke determined to join the Fremen and avenge his father’s death.

Rebecca Ferguson will return as Lady Jessica, and both Zendaya and Javier Bardem are set to have bigger parts in the sequel as Chani and Stilgar respectively.

Meanwhile, Stellan Skarsgård will be back as villainous Baron Vladimir Harkonnen and Dave Bautista as Beast Rabban.

Josh Brolin will play Gurney Halleck and Stephen McKinley Henderson Thufir Hawat.

But new characters will also be introduced in the second half of the story.

Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen is a formidable opponent to Paul.

He has not yet been cast, but fan favourites for the role include Alex Høgh Andersen (Vikings), Barry Keoghan (Dunkirk), and even Harry Styles.

There’s also Emperor Shaddam IV, who doomed Paul’s father Leto (Oscar Isaac) to control Arrakis in the first place.

His casting has also not been announced – but fans have suggested Mads Mikkelsen, Domhnall Gleeson, and even Kyle MacLachlan, who played Paul in the 1984 David Lynch Dune.

Other new characters who have not yet been cast include Count Hasimir Fenring, Lady Margot Fenring, and Alia Atreides.

Has Florence Pugh been cast as Princess Irulan in Dune?

Princess Irulan Corrino is a key character in the book, with each chapter beginning with an extract from her.

She is due to appear in the second half of Dune, and many fans are speculating about who will play her.

Florence Pugh (Black Widow, Midsommar) is widely reported to be in talks to play the princess, who is daughter of Emperor Shaddam IV.

The 26-year-old from Oxford has previously acted opposite Timothée Chalamet in Little Women.

Legendary Entertainment has not commented on the news.

How can I watch Dune Part 1 in the UK?

If you need to catch up before the sequel comes out, Dune (2021) is currently available to purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

You can rent the movie for £5.49 or buy it for £13.99.

Meanwhile, the David Lynch Dune (1984) is currently available for Amazon Prime subscribers.

