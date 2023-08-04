A popular Edinburgh-based Scottish football TV show has entered the transfer market as it looks to recruit a new creative producer.

The role on A View From The Terrace, BBC’s long-running fan-led football programme, has been described as a “dream job” for any football fan, with a passion for the beautiful game the main requirement.

The new recruit will be based in production company Studio Something’s office in Edinburgh, with tasks including coming up with new segments for the studio, devising guest lists, and researching stories to showcase in the 'wee films' for the show’s sixth season.

The View From The Terrace set. (L-R) Robert Borthwick, Shaughan Mcguigan, Craig G Telfer and Joel Sked.

Executive producer Ian Greenhill said: “Scottish football has one of the most passionate fanbases in the sport – so we’d be daft not to put passion high on the list when it comes to finding the right person to join our team.

“A View From The Terrace is the show that picks apart, plays with and proudly loves Scottish football, from the top to the bottom, from the elite to the grassroots. And we’re able to do that by having a team of people who just really love the game.

“This is a show starring fans and made by fans, so if you are more Martindale than Martinez, more Porto than Petrodollars, and enjoy seeing someone get their ball stuck in a Brechin hedge, this is the dream gig.”

You can apply for the role here. Job requirements include a ‘passion and knowledge of Scottish football, from the top to the grassroots and the culture and fandoms around our game’ and a ‘burning desire to tell genuine, creative and ambitious stories that talk our game right up’.

A View From The Terrace, which first aired on BBC Scotland in 2018, has struck a chord with ‘fitba’ fans, building a cult following for its unique take on our game, from films about sheep excrement on pitches in Eriskay to earworms about Partick T.H.I.S.T.L.E.