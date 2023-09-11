Watch more videos on Shots!

An Edinburgh couple have landed a TV role presenting a mental health themed TV show with former X-Factor star Stevie Ritchie.

Craig and Debbie Stephens, who go by their stage names ‘Z’ and ‘Saffire’, have been offered a presenting job down in London alongside their co-host and former X Factor star Stevie Ritchie on a chat show. The ‘Mind Over Matter’ show is all about mental health, with the presenters speaking to guests who have suffered from mental health or lost someone due to mental health issues, with celebrity guests lined up to appear.

The couple, who currently live in Portobello, were approached by Imana TV Productions boss Anastasia Frangoulis after watching them on Moreish TV, after the couple had previously appeared as guests on Mind Over Matter to talk about Craig's sister Sandra, who took her own life after she suffered from mental health issues.

Craig and Debbie Stephens from Edinburgh, with former X-Factor star Stevie Ritchie (centre).

Anastasia said: “I can't wait to have Craig and Debbie working with us on the show as they are very professional and are great at presenting as well, as they have past experience in front of TV cameras from reality TV to movies and more and it's a great to have them working as co-hosts with Stevie Ritchie, who they are already great friends with.”

Speaking about the presenting role, Craig said: “To be handed this opportunity is absolutely magnificent and we cant wait to get started and help others out there who suffer from some sort of mental health issues, to let them know that they are not alone and this great show can and will help many out there.”

Debbie added: “This is totally different from anything we have ever done together and to work with Stevie as well as show boss Anastasia is awesome. It’s a show that aims to help those out there but also let viewers understand that others have survived and we are all here to help.”