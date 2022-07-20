Edinburgh International Film Festival: 10 highlights in the 75th anniversary line-up

Resurrection, Vue Omni, August 13: Rebecca Hall and Tim Roth star in a psychological thriller that follows the efforts of a woman to protect herself and her daughter when an abusive ex-boyfriend comes back into her life after more than 20 years.
Still Working 9 to 5, Filmhouse, August 15: Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton reunite to revisit the trailblazing comedy about sexist office politics and sisterly solidarity 40 years after its release.
Lola, Everyman, August 15: Emma Appleton and Stefanie Martini play two music-mad sisters who create a machine that can intercept TV and radio broadcasts from the future in a science fiction drama set to a soundtrack by The Divine Comedy frontman Neil Hannon.
Nothing Compares, Vue Omni, August 16: Kathryn Ferguson’s documentary focuses on a five-year period in the life of Irish singer-songwriter Sinéad O'Connor following the release of a debut album that propelled her to global stardom.
Nude Tuesday, Everyman, August 16: A fictional Pacific island provides the backdrop for a “gibberish comedy” following unhappily married Laura and Bruno to a wilderness couples’ retreat, where they encounter eccentric sexual healing guru Bjorg.
Juniper, Everyman, August 17: Charlotte Rampling stars as a troubled, alcoholic grandmother who forms a close bond with her teenage grandson, played by George Ferrier, after he is thrown out of boarding school and is forced to look after her as a punishment.
Special Delivery, Vue Omni, August 18: South Korean star Park So-dam plays a black market cab driver whose life driving criminals around at breakneck speed is thrown into turmoil when she is left in charge of a fugitive’s son.
Heading West, Filmhouse, August 19: Award-winning documentary maker Don Coutts follows Edinburgh’s “acid croft” festival favourites Shooglenifty more than 30 years after the band was formed in the city as its members decide to keep performing after the death of fiddle-playing frontman Angus Grant.
After Yang, Vue Omni, August 20: Colin Farrell leads the cast of the festival’s closing gala, a science fiction drama that charts the events that unfold when a family robot begins to malfunction.