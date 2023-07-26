2 . Let the Canary Sing - director Alison Ellwood (UK, USA)

"From the opening bars of ‘Girls Just Wanna Have Fun’, this rousing documentary is a fascinating trip through the life and times of Cyndi Lauper, an immensely charismatic and constantly rebellious creative force. Over amazing footage of her working-class New York childhood and early downtown punk gigs, Lauper talks frankly and thoughtfully about the whirlwind of 1980s success, as well as her AIDS activism and her subsequent creative renaissance as an award-winning writer of musicals. Alison Ellwood’s new documentary repositions the singer not as a pop culture artefact but as an artist in a state of constant reinvention, and a life-long feminist who has always stood up for others. Prepare to be charmed ‘Time After Time’." Showing: Saturday August 19, 15:30 Photo: EIFF