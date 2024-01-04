Edinburgh has seen more and more TV and movie productions on the streets in recent years, with big-name actors including Ewan McGregor, Will Ferrell and Vin Diesel seen hard at work on the streets of the Capital.
We’ve taken a look back into our photo archives to find crews working on big productions out and about in Edinburgh. While we see more and more filming on our streets in recent times, Edinburgh has been on screen for many years.
1. Trainspotting
Actor Ewan McGregor on the streets of Edinburgh filming scenes in July 2016 for the sequel Trainspotting T2. He is pictured emulating the famous chase scene through the city centre in the original movie, with the chase starting on Princes Street and ending on Calton Road. Photo: Jane Barlow/ PA
2. Eurovision
Rachel McAdams and Hollywood funnyman Will Ferrel filming for Netflix movie Eurovision at the top of Calton Hill in Edinburgh, in 2019. Photo: Duncan McGlynn
3. Rebus
Actor John Hannah took on the role of Ian Rankin's fictional Edinburgh detective Inspector Rebus. He is pictured on set in January, 2001, filming scenes at West Pilton Bank. Photo: Bill Henry
4. Rebus 2
After Hannah quit the role of the Edinburgh copper, Capital actor Ken Stott took on the role appearing in three subsequent series, produced in-house by STV. Here he is pictured in June 2005 on location at Gloucester Place in Edinburgh for filming of the Fleshmarket Close episode. Photo: Rob McDougall