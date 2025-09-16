Edinburgh residents invited to join studio audience of BBC Scotland's political TV show

BBC Scotland is inviting people from Edinburgh to be part of the studio audience for the return of its political TV panel show.

Debate Night, which will return to our screens on Wednesday 24th September with a prime-time 9pm slot on BBC Scotland and 10:40pm on BBC One Scotland, is the only television programme of its kind in Scotland, giving you the opportunity to put your questions to the country’s decision-makers and public figures.

Travelling across the country over the coming weeks, the first show of the new season will be filmed in Edinburgh, with Debate Night also visiting Lockerbie, Dundee, Aberdeen and Linlithgow.

The programme's most recent episode on June 11th featured Succession actor Brian Cox on the panel with an audience in Edinburgh.

Visit www.bbc.co.uk/debatenight and click ‘Apply to the Audience’ if you would like tickets to attend the Edinburgh show.

Recent guests to join the panel alongside politicians include award-winning actor Brian Cox, TV stars Patrick Grant and Jane McCarry from Still Game, columnists Hugo Rifkind and Owen Jones, musicians Ricky Ross from Deacon Blue and Belle & Sebastian’s Stuart Murdoch, football legends Pat Nevin and Michael Stewart, entrepreneurs Sir Tom Hunter and Lord Sugar's advisor Mike Soutar from The Apprentice.