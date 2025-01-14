Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Edinburgh residents have been giving their reaction to seeing their quiet cul-de-sac street transformed into Lockerbie in the new TV drama about the disaster.

Peatville Terrace in Longstone was used for the harrowing first episode of the Sky Atlantic drama starring Colin Firth, Lockerbie: A Search for Truth. The five-part TV series sees Firth play Dr Jim Swire, whose daughter Flora was aboard Flight 103 which exploded over the Borders town in December 1988.

Quiet Edinburgh cul-de-sac Peatville Terrace was transformed into Lockerbie for the new five-part TV drama starring Colin Firth. | National World

The opening episode shows the tragedy unfold on the sleepy town, with Peatville Terrace transformed into the main crash site of Sherwood Crescent in Lockerbie. The harrowing scenes shot on the Edinburgh street show the terror that befell the town that fateful night, when 259 passengers and crew, as well as 11 residents on the ground, lost their lives.

Residents on the Longstone street were impressed with how their quiet road looked on the TV screen, and equally impressed with two-day shoot back in March last year.

Sky/Carnival

Elaine Ramsay said: “It was brilliant to see our street on the show. And it was brilliant when the filming took place in March. It was really exciting and just great. These things don’t really happen.

“They told us they had rebuilt our street in a set and morphed the two together, it looked incredible on the TV, I couldn’t believe that was our street.

“I was upstairs behind the curtains watching the filming. We didn’t get moved out of the way. Just our cars had to be moved up to the local pub’s car park and they replaced them with cars from the time of Lockerbie. They also made the street lights orange again by using filters.

“It was really exciting to see it on TV. Everyone on the street was excited to see it. We all congregate on the street on Hogmanay at midnight and we were all talking about it as it was due to be released the next day. I believe most of our neighbours have seen it.

“It was good fun to be a part of. They blew up our street then tidied up again. It was a lot of excitement for a quiet street like this. I would invite them back again.”

As well as the vintage vehicles, gravel was scattered across the Edinburgh street in March last year, to recreate Lockerbie after the disaster struck the town in 1988. | National World

Elaine did however admit that it was a tough watch to see the disaster on screen again, after she played her part in helping the emergency services who were first to attend the terrifying scene in Lockerbie all those years ago.

She said: “It was quite emotional watching it though as I remember when it happened. I was on the back shift packing shelves at Sainsbury’s at Cameron Toll and we were all told to grab the bread and make sandwiches to get taken down to Lockerbie to feed the emergency services on the night it happened.

“So I remember it well, I have very strong memories of that terrible night, so to see it like that was emotional.”

Another local resident, who asked not to be named, revealed that filming took place inside her home for one of the key heartbreaking scenes in the opening episode of Lockerbie: A Search for Truth.

She said: “I though the show was really good, we really enjoyed watching it. It was a very interesting angle they took, focusing on the doctor.

“We knew our house was going to be the house that the little boy looked through the window onto the crash site, so we knew that was going to happen. It was just part of the programme.

“They filmed in our house, when you see the boy’s family just before the crash. Which was obviously a big scene in the episode. I was just quite chuffed our house was used.

“It was interesting to watch it all going on at the time during filming. The people were lovely and very friendly. They kept us completely informed and told us what was expected of us. They can come back if they wish anytime

“I have had people talking to me that have seen it on the TV so it has been nice to see people’s reaction to it.”

Police guard the nose section of Pan Am flight 103, which was blown up over Lockerbie, on December 21, 1988 (Picture: Bryn Colton) | Getty Images

Other local residents who have not yet seen the TV drama were still happy that filming had taken place in their street.

Ian Cruikshank said: “We were always involved and we were quite happy with what went on. They were very good. We were all quite happy to have it here.

“They replaced our garage door for filming as it’s too modern. They gave us an older door to make it look like 1988, but they changed it back of course.

“I’ve saw clips of it but we haven’t got Sky so we haven’t sat down to watch the show. But we will try to see it soon.

“All the women round here wanted to see Colin Firth, I don’t know why when I’m here! But unfortunately for them he wasn’t here for filming.”

David Forson added: “We have not seen it yet, we are hoping to see it soon, but we don’t have Sky.

“It was bit surreal having them film here. They did a good job making our street look like Lockerbie. There was quite a lot of disruption during filming but it was OK really.

“It was a good experience to see how it all comes together and I’m looking forward to seeing it on the TV.”