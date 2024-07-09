Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Edinburgh showbiz couple have secured Hollywood star Rachel Redleaf for an exclusive interview for their Moreish TV show.

Craig and Debbie Stephens from Portobello are no strangers to having huge stars appear on their show, having had Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Sylvester Stallone and many other Hollywood stars on Moreish TV.

And now the couple have secured an exclusive interview this August with Rachel Redleaf, well known for her role as Mama Cass in the blockbuster 'Once Upon a Time In Hollywood' and as Beth in Netflix drama 'Atypical'.

Rachel said she is excited about coming to Scotland with her stand-up comedy show at the Fringe, adding that she loves what Moreish TV has been doing and “can't wait” to be interviewed by the Edinburgh couple.

Craig said: “I’m really excited at having Rachel as a special guest on the show as she promotes her stand-up show ‘Too Much of a Good Thing' which also plays at this years Edinburgh Fringe.”

Debbie added: “I have been in touch with Rachel on and off after she approached me to get featured on Moreish TV, and I'm over the moon and can't wait to meet her to find out more about her.”