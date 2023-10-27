Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stick a pony in your pocket – The Trotters are back and coming to Edinburgh in their iconic three-wheel van in November next year as part of the Only Fools and Horses The Musical UK tour.

Direct from a record-breaking sold-out four-year run in London’s West End - featuring Del Boy, Rodney, Grandad, Cassandra, Raquel, Boycie, Marlene, Trigger, Denzil, Mickey Pearce, Mike the Barman, the Driscoll Brothers and all the gang, the show is hitting the road in 2024 and 2025 for a major tour of the UK and Ireland.

Tickets for the Edinburgh shows at the Playhouse from November 5-9 are now on sale, available from £13. Based on John Sullivan’s legendary record-breaking BBC television show, this critically acclaimed home-grown musical, which played over 1,000 performances at London’s Theatre Royal Haymarket, features cherished material from Britain’s best loved TV series.

With a script and original score written by John’s son, Jim Sullivan, and comedy legend Paul Whitehouse of the Fast Show, the Harry Endfield Show and Gone Fishing, prepare to get reacquainted with Britain’s most lovable rogues and experience the classic comedy brought to life on stage.

Speaking about the UK tour, Paul Whitehouse, who has played Grandad in the theatre version of the iconic BBC show, said: “Following four amazing years in the West End, I’m thrilled we are announcing today that Only Fools and Horses The Musical is going on tour. I’ve long been asked by many fans when this might happen, so I’m delighted to confirm that the show will be coming to a theatre near you from September next year. All of the characters we know and love from the Only Fools television series will be live on stage, as we take Peckham on the road! Bonnet de douche!”

Directed by the originating West End director Caroline Jay Ranger, the tour kicks off in Bromley in September 2024 and then travels to over 30 towns and cities up and down the country, before culminating in Dublin at the end of June 2025.