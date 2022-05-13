The Eurovision Song Contest is back for another year of camp joy.

But, before the grand finale in Turin on Saturday (May 14), there were two semi-finals to decide which countries made it to the top 26.

The UK entry has a free pass to the final, as we are part of the ‘Big 5’ of the competition’s largest financial backers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Eurovision 2022 semi-finals are almost here (Photo by: BBC)

Also skipping straight to the Eurovision final will be France, Germany, Spain, and last year’s winner’s Italy.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Eurovision semi-finals.

When are the Eurovision 2022 semi-finals? How to watch in UK

There were two Eurovision 2022 semi-finals this year, each fighting for 10 places in the grand final.

The first semi-final took place on Tuesday, May 10, from 9pm CEST.

Hosted by Rylan Clark and Scott Mills, the event is available to watch on catch up in the UK on BBC iPlayer.

The second Eurovision semi-final took place on Thursday, May 12, from 9pm CEST.

You can also catch up on BBC iPlayer.

Who took part in the Eurovision 2022 semi-finals?

The countries which took part in the first semi-final on May 10 were: Albania, Latvia, Lithuania, Switzerland, Slovenia, Ukraine, Bulgaria, Netherlands, Moldova, Portugal, Croatia, Denmark, Austria, Iceland, Greece, Norway, and Armenia.

And the nations battling it out in the second semi-final on May 12 are: Finland, Israel, Serbia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Malta, San Marino, Australia, Cyprus, Ireland, North Macedonia, Estonia, Romania, Polan, Montenegro, Belgium, Sweden, Czech Republic.

Which countries made it through the Eurovision 2022 semi-finals?

The first Eurovision semi-final on Tuesday saw 10 acts make it through to the grand finale.

They were: Armenia, Greece, Iceland, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Switzerland, and competition favourites Ukraine.

The second semi-final on Tuesday saw another 10 acts make it through to the final on Saturday.