3 . Iron Man

It’s a testament to how beloved Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man was that an action film starring just one man from 2008 has scored the same as one from 2019 featuring all the Avengers at once. Many have called Downey the grandfather of the MCU for his portrayal of Iron Man, whose popularity sparked the continuation of the franchise for years following. It was the first Marvel movie to hit the big screen and has stood the test of time - even a while 15 years later. Photo: Disney