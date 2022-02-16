The 38-year-old, known for playing Superman in the DC Extended Universe, has joined the remake of the 1986 cult classic Highlander.

Cavill has been cast as Connor MacLeod, the lead role in the film, which is being directed by John Wick’s Chad Stahelski.

Confirming the news, he said it was “very exciting” and he had been a fan of the film “since I was a lad”.

Henry Cavill (Pictured as Geralt in The Witcher) is in talks to join the cast of the Highlander reboot

The news has sent lightning bolts across the internet, with many excited for Cavill to bring his physicality from The Witcher to the part.

Here’s everything we know about the new Highlander movie so far.

Who will Henry Cavill play in the new Highlander movie?

Henry Cavill will take on the iconic role of the Highlander himself Connor MacLeod – portrayed in the original by Christopher Lambert.

The actor said on Instagram: “Very exciting news today! I've been a fan of Highlander since I was lad.

"From the movies in all of their ‘80s, Queen-slathered glory to the TV show with an actor who looked remarkably like one of my brothers.”

He went on: “Being not shy with swords, and having a director as talented as Chad Stahelski at the helm, this is an opportunity like no other.

"Deep diving into franchise storytelling with all the tools at our disposal, is going to make this an adventure I (and hopefully all of you) shall never forget.”

Cavill also said he’s been dipping into his Scottish heritage and getting his research underway for the role – posting a picture of some Scottish books, sherry, and a sgian-dubh.

Who is directing the new Highlander movie?

Chad Stahelski will be directing. Originally a stunt artist, his big break was working in The Matrix, working closely with Keanu Reeves. He went on to direct the hugely successful John Wick franchise, also starring Reeves.

On considering Henry Cavill as the Highlander, the director said he “obviously has the physicality, but that doesn’t mean a whole lot if you can’t also carry the empathy of a character that’s lived 500 years”.

But, upon meeting Cavill, Stahelski said the actor was “immediately riffing on the idea of the burden of immortality and you could see in his eyes that he can transform himself from being a young, vibrant soul to an old, wise soul”.

Ryan J. Condal is down to write the screenplay, alongside Kerry Williamson. Condal is known for writing Rampage, Hercules, and new Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon.

While Williamson was a writer for Alex Cross, starring Tyler Perry, and What Happened to Monday with Noomi Rapace, Glenn Close, and Willem Dafoe.

Who else has been cast for the new Highlander movie?

No actors other than Henry Cavill have been confirmed yet, which has led to speculation on who will play who.

In the original, Sean Connery played Ramírez, the swashbuckling Egyptian mentor who teaches Connor MacLeod about his destiny as an immortal.

Clancy Brown was The Kurgan, a barbarous immortal who is Connor’s sworn enemy. And Beatie Edney played Heather MacLeod, Connor’s true love.

Who would be your dream actors for the Highlander remake?

How can I watch the new Highlander movie?

The movie is still in its early stages, but it has been suggested filming will begin in 2022.

Director Chad Stahelski has had his hands full in the last few years with the John Wick series.

But he told Entertainment Weekly: “Highlander is such a massive property. Luckily, the studio (Lionsgate) is really behind me in this.

"I truly believe this is one of those properties that could actually sustain a good universe, meaning a TV show or something. And to go out there, and just haphazardly throw together what we think would be a quick sword fighting-immortal movie, I think would be a mistake.”

The film is being produced by Lionsgate and has the tagline: “An immortal Scottish swordsman faces off with other immortal warriors in order to obtain a coveted ability.”

