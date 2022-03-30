Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood and set 200 years before the events of Game Of Thrones, the show chronicles the beginning of the end of House Targaryen and the events leading up to the Targaryen civil war, known as the Dance of the Dragons.

The drama features The Crown star Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, younger brother of King Viserys and heir to the throne, while Olivia Cooke plays Alicent Hightower, the daughter of Otto Hightower, Hand of the King.

Emma D’Arcy plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the king’s first-born child, who is of pure Valyrian blood and a dragon rider, and Steve Toussaint is Lord Corlys Velaryon, known as the Sea Snake, a famed nautical adventurer who has built his house into a powerful and wealthy seat.

The show will also star Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen and Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower.

Martin serves as co-creator and executive producer on the series.

Zai Bennett, managing director of content at Sky UK, said: “House of the Dragon is one of the most highly anticipated shows of the year and it showcases Sky’s commitment to providing exciting, world-class content for our customers.

“If you loved Game Of Thrones or are a first-timer to the world of Westeros, this is going to be a must-watch. Roll on Monday 22 August.”

House Of The Dragon will launch on August 22 on Sky Atlantic and streaming service Now.

Emma D’Arcy and Matt Smith star in the new Game of Thrones series.